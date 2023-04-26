https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/russia-on-xi-zelensky-talks-moscow-notes-beijings-readiness-to-establish-negotiation-process-1109853082.html

Russia on Xi-Zelensky Talks: Moscow Notes Beijing's Readiness to Establish Negotiation Process

Russia on Xi-Zelensky Talks: Moscow Notes Beijing's Readiness to Establish Negotiation Process

Moscow notes Beijing's readiness to establish a negotiation process to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on phone talks between the leaders of China and Ukraine.

2023-04-26T12:42+0000

2023-04-26T12:42+0000

2023-04-26T12:42+0000

world

liang hua

ukraine

china

russian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092713651_0:232:3072:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7aa5f894ce0dbac006992928e28598.jpg

"We note the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish the negotiation process," Zakharova said in a statement.According to the diplomat, Kiev is still rejecting "any sensible initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and eventual agreement to negotiations" posing ultimatums with "deliberately unrealistic demands."Beijing is ready to cooperate with Kiev on a mutually beneficial basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.China will send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the spokesperson added."China will send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Hua said.Beijing has always adopted a peace stance in the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat said.The diplomat added that the telephone conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/macron-aims-to-approach-china-with-russia-ukraine-negotiation-plan---reports-1109615724.html

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

conflict in ukraine, china and ukraine, negotiation process