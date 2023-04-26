Russia on Xi-Zelensky Talks: Moscow Notes Beijing's Readiness to Establish Negotiation Process
Moscow notes Beijing's readiness to establish a negotiation process to settle the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday, commenting on phone talks between the leaders of China and Ukraine.
"We note the readiness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish the negotiation process," Zakharova said in a statement.
According to the diplomat, Kiev is still rejecting "any sensible initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, and eventual agreement to negotiations" posing ultimatums with "deliberately unrealistic demands."
"The Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators have already demonstrated their ability to wind up peaceful initiatives ... Thus any calls for peace are unlikely to be adequately received by puppets controlled from Washington," Zakharova added.
Beijing is ready to cooperate with Kiev on a mutually beneficial basis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.
"China is consistent and clear-cut in its readiness to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine. Two sides need to carry forward the tradition of mutual respect and sincerity, and take the China-Ukraine strategic partnership forward," Hua said on Twitter.
China will send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of crisis, the spokesperson added.
"China will send the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs to Ukraine and other countries to have in-depth communication with all parties on political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Hua said.
Beijing has always adopted a peace stance in the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat said.
"On the Ukraine crisis, China always stands on the side of peace. Its core stance is to facilitate talks for peace," Hua tweeted.
The diplomat added that the telephone conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.
Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian leader said his conversation with Xi was "long and meaningful" and will provide a powerful impetus to the bilateral relations.