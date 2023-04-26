https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/tucker-carlson-could-no-longer-be-tolerated-by-corrupt-us-media-political-elite-1109845389.html

Tucker Carlson's ouster spells "the death of American media," Scott Bennett told Sputnik.

Tucker Carlson's ouster spells "the death of American media," Scott Bennett, a former US Army psychological warfare officer told Sputnik.With his raw honesty, Carlson has been a leading conservative voice for Americans, bringing to cable news an “intellectualism, truthfulness, and an analytical depth that no other news personality has ever done in the history of the United states as far back as I can remember,” Bennett stated.As such, the seasoned journalist had become a tremendous threat to the “powers and principalities, institutions and agendas that seek an unenlightened uninformed semi lobotomized quasi retarded population that do not question, do not research, do not analyze but simply digest and follow instructions,” and, accordingly, needed to be "silenced." Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News has generated a huge splash in the headlines, both, in the US, and beyond. While the 53-year-old news anchor himself has yet to comment on his exit from the network, the decision to part ways was reportedly made on Friday evening by Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch. Prime-time host Tucker Carlson, who joined the network as a contributor in 2009, and had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" since 2016, had been a strong opposing figure, and built up a wall against the 1984 George Orwell-type idiocy that the US elite and corporations have been trying to degenerate Americans into, believes Bennett. He added:Indeed, Carlson's ouster comes less than a week after Fox News agreed to pay $787 million in settlement money to Dominion Voting Systems as part of a defamation suit brought by the company in connection with former US President Donald Trump’s claims about the "rigged" 2020 election and the system's software.Scott Bennett is convinced that for all of these reasons Tucker Carlson “could no longer be tolerated by the corrupt American media and political establishment.” Speculating that senator Chuck Schumer had threatened and, no doubt, initiated secret government operations against Fox News involving CIA, FBI, IRS, and other agencies if they would not fire Tucker Carlson, Bennett said that all this affirms that "voices of truth are hated and opposed by the voices of lies and deception."

