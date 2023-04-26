https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/tucker-carlson-could-no-longer-be-tolerated-by-corrupt-us-media-political-elite-1109845389.html
Tucker Carlson Could No Longer Be Tolerated by Corrupt US Media, Political Elite
Tucker Carlson Could No Longer Be Tolerated by Corrupt US Media, Political Elite
Tucker Carlson's ouster spells "the death of American media," Scott Bennett told Sputnik.
Tucker Carlson's ouster spells "the death of American media," Scott Bennett, a former US Army psychological warfare officer told Sputnik.With his raw honesty, Carlson has been a leading conservative voice for Americans, bringing to cable news an "intellectualism, truthfulness, and an analytical depth that no other news personality has ever done in the history of the United states as far back as I can remember," Bennett stated.As such, the seasoned journalist had become a tremendous threat to the "powers and principalities, institutions and agendas that seek an unenlightened uninformed semi lobotomized quasi retarded population that do not question, do not research, do not analyze but simply digest and follow instructions," and, accordingly, needed to be "silenced."
11:08 GMT 26.04.2023 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 26.04.2023)
Tucker Carlson posed a "threat" to those powers and institutions in the US that didn't want Americans to be transformed into "researchers and thinkers" by his broadcasts, according to US counter-terror expert Scott Bennett.
Tucker Carlson's ouster spells "the death of American media," Scott Bennett, a former US Army psychological warfare officer told Sputnik.
With his raw honesty, Carlson has been a leading conservative voice for Americans, bringing to cable news an “intellectualism, truthfulness, and an analytical depth that no other news personality has ever done in the history of the United states as far back as I can remember,” Bennett stated.
As such, the seasoned journalist had become a tremendous threat to the “powers and principalities, institutions and agendas that seek an unenlightened uninformed semi lobotomized quasi retarded population that do not question, do not research, do not analyze but simply digest and follow instructions,” and, accordingly, needed to be "silenced."
Tucker Carlson’s departure
from Fox News has generated a huge splash in the headlines, both, in the US, and beyond. While the 53-year-old news anchor himself has yet to comment on his exit from the network, the decision to part ways was reportedly made on Friday evening by Fox Corporation chief executive Lachlan Murdoch.
Prime-time host Tucker Carlson, who joined the network as a contributor in 2009, and had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" since 2016, had been a strong opposing figure, and built up a wall against the 1984 George Orwell-type idiocy that the US elite and corporations have been trying to degenerate Americans into, believes Bennett. He added:
"And it is for that reason the wall had to be detonated it had to be secretly exploded and this secret explosion was engineered by the Dominion Voting Machines - Fox News false lawsuit which sought to cover up the election fraud against Donald Trump... "
Indeed, Carlson's ouster
comes less than a week after Fox News agreed to pay $787 million in settlement money to Dominion Voting Systems
as part of a defamation suit brought by the company in connection with former US President Donald Trump’s claims about the "rigged" 2020 election and the system's software.
“Tucker Carlson also exposed the fraud and money laundering racketeering crimes of FTX and the Democrat Party in Ukraine involving the United States government. He exposed the US biochemical labs in Ukraine and their connection to the Democrat Party, President Barak Obama, Vice President Biden, Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Bill Gates, and other US government agencies and pharmaceutical companies.”
Scott Bennett is convinced that for all of these reasons Tucker Carlson “could no longer be tolerated by the corrupt American media and political establishment.” Speculating that senator Chuck Schumer had threatened and, no doubt, initiated secret government operations against Fox News involving CIA, FBI, IRS, and other agencies if they would not fire Tucker Carlson, Bennett said that all this affirms that "voices of truth are hated and opposed by the voices of lies and deception."