US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Prevent AI From Launching Nuclear Weapon

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers introduced new bicameral legislation calling to prevent an autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) from launching a nuclear weapon, the office of Congressman Ted Lieu said in a release.

“Today Congressmembers Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County), Donald S. Beyer Jr. (D-VA) and Ken Buck (R-CO) introduced the bipartisan Block Nuclear Launch by Autonomous Artificial Intelligence Act, legislation to safeguard the nuclear command and control process from any future change in policy that allows AI to make nuclear launch decisions,” the release states.Senator Edward Markey is introducing companion legislation in the Senate, according to the release. The bill is expected to make sure that artificial intelligence will never be allowed to substitute human judgment when it comes to making a decision about launching a nuclear weapon, Lieu said. Earlier in April, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that his department is setting up a task force that will utilize artificial intelligence to defend the nation's critical infrastructure and interests.

