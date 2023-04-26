US Senator Bernie Sanders to Endorse Biden's Bid for Reelection in 2024

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/us-senator-bernie-sanders-to-endorse-bidens-bid-for-reelection-in-2024-1109837386.html
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday that he will support President Joe Biden's reelection bid.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that he will endorse President Joe Biden in his bid to be reelected in 2024, US media reported.
The last thing the United States needs is Donald Trump or some other "right-wing demagogue" who will undermine US democracy and not address the crisis of gun violence, racism, sexism and homophobia, among other pressing issues, the report quoted Sanders as saying on Tuesday.
The senator from Vermont emphasized that he is therefore going to do what he can to make sure Biden is reelected in 2024, the report said.
Sanders was Biden's chief opponent during the 2020 presidential primaries and had left the idea open that he may run again in 2024 until Biden announced his candidacy earlier on Tuesday, the report said.
The senator said it is still too early to say exactly how he will support Biden’s campaign, but he plans on making certain that the needs of the working class are represented, the report added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Biden announced his intention to run in the 2024 election despite polls suggesting that a majority of voters in both major political parties in the United States do not wish to see him run again, according to the report.