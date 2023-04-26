https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/world-war-biden-1109838400.html

World War Biden

Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.

Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.While Trump noted that he was not “predicting World War III” is going to happen, he did say that “we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”Since Biden entered office in 2021, the United States’ relationship with the other two major nuclear powers has significantly deteriorated, with Washington engaging in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and saber-rattling China over Taiwan and sea routes in the South China Sea.Biden, who Trump says “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage,” announced early Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 in order to deliver on his campaign promises.An NBCNews poll released earlier this month revealed that a whopping 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection, with another 60% saying the exact same about Trump.

