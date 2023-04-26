World War Biden

International
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.While Trump noted that he was not “predicting World War III” is going to happen, he did say that “we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”Since Biden entered office in 2021, the United States’ relationship with the other two major nuclear powers has significantly deteriorated, with Washington engaging in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and saber-rattling China over Taiwan and sea routes in the South China Sea.Biden, who Trump says “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage,” announced early Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 in order to deliver on his campaign promises.An NBCNews poll released earlier this month revealed that a whopping 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection, with another 60% saying the exact same about Trump.
04:02 GMT 26.04.2023
Biden's WWIII
US President Joe Biden had for months on end hinted at his potential 2024 run, opting to instead sidestep a confirmation in favor for a "we'll see" or stressing the he "intended" on announcing his bid for a second term. He previously indicated that he looked forward to a potential rematch against his predecessor.
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.
While Trump noted that he was not “predicting World War III” is going to happen, he did say that “we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”
Since Biden entered office in 2021, the United States’ relationship with the other two major nuclear powers has significantly deteriorated, with Washington engaging in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and saber-rattling China over Taiwan and sea routes in the South China Sea.
Biden, who Trump says “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage,” announced early Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 in order to deliver on his campaign promises.
US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
Americas
Biden 'Not Prepared to Announce' 2024 Presidential Run — as He Announces it
10 April, 15:24 GMT
An NBCNews poll released earlier this month revealed that a whopping 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection, with another 60% saying the exact same about Trump.
