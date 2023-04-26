https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/world-war-biden-1109838400.html
World War Biden
World War Biden
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.
2023-04-26T04:02+0000
2023-04-26T04:02+0000
2023-04-26T03:59+0000
americas
joe biden
donald trump
russia
ukraine
china
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109829927_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_094fece3f41f6991665f9e847aa241ad.jpg
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.While Trump noted that he was not “predicting World War III” is going to happen, he did say that “we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”Since Biden entered office in 2021, the United States’ relationship with the other two major nuclear powers has significantly deteriorated, with Washington engaging in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and saber-rattling China over Taiwan and sea routes in the South China Sea.Biden, who Trump says “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage,” announced early Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 in order to deliver on his campaign promises.An NBCNews poll released earlier this month revealed that a whopping 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection, with another 60% saying the exact same about Trump.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/biden-not-prepared-to-announce-2024-presidential-run-as-he-announces-it-1109325150.html
americas
russia
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/19/1109829927_0:0:2000:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_790b12fdc2162c1b6f1641eb1cac86d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world war iii, joe biden, donald trump, 2024 presidential election
world war iii, joe biden, donald trump, 2024 presidential election
World War Biden
US President Joe Biden had for months on end hinted at his potential 2024 run, opting to instead sidestep a confirmation in favor for a "we'll see" or stressing the he "intended" on announcing his bid for a second term. He previously indicated that he looked forward to a potential rematch against his predecessor.
Reacting to news of his successor's 2024 bid, former US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Biden has brought the world to the “brink of World War III" since clinching the presidency in 2020.
While Trump noted that he was not “predicting World War III” is going to happen, he did say that “we’re very close and they’re only talking about nuclear weapons.”
Since Biden entered office in 2021, the United States’ relationship with the other two major nuclear powers has significantly deteriorated, with Washington engaging in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and saber-rattling China over Taiwan and sea routes in the South China Sea.
Biden, who Trump says “has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage,” announced early Tuesday that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 in order to deliver on his campaign promises.
An NBCNews poll released earlier this month revealed that a whopping 70% of Americans do not want Biden to run for reelection, with another 60% saying the exact same about Trump.