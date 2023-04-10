https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/biden-not-prepared-to-announce-2024-presidential-run-as-he-announces-it-1109325150.html

Biden 'Not Prepared to Announce' 2024 Presidential Run as He Announces it

Biden 'Not Prepared to Announce' 2024 Presidential Run as He Announces it

The increasingly gaffe-prone US president will be just shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in 2024, but is reportedly already recruiting an "army" of social media figures to campaign for him from a base in the White House.

Joe Biden has publicly announced he plans to run for a second term as president in 2024 — but isn't yet ready to announce it.Biden announced the non-announcement alongside his wife Jill at the annual White House Easter egg roll on Monday.NBC Today Show host Al Roker asked the president cryptically if he would "be taking part in the Easter egg rolls after 2024?""I’ll either be the guy rolling the egg or the guy pushing them out," he added, suggesting that he might take the Easter bunny's job.Biden, the oldest president in US history, will be just weeks shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in November 2024.He faces a possible re-match with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, currently facing what he calls politically-motivated felony charges in New York which could disqualify him from running.A political news website reported on Easter Sunday that the Biden team was recruiting an "army" of hundreds of "social media influencers" to campaign for his re-election, who would be given instructions at a special briefing room in the White House in an apparent breach of election rules.

