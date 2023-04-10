International
The increasingly gaffe-prone US president will be just shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in 2024, but is reportedly already recruiting an "army" of social media figures to campaign for him from a base in the White House.
Joe Biden has publicly announced he plans to run for a second term as president in 2024 — but isn't yet ready to announce it.Biden announced the non-announcement alongside his wife Jill at the annual White House Easter egg roll on Monday.NBC Today Show host Al Roker asked the president cryptically if he would "be taking part in the Easter egg rolls after 2024?""I’ll either be the guy rolling the egg or the guy pushing them out," he added, suggesting that he might take the Easter bunny's job.Biden, the oldest president in US history, will be just weeks shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in November 2024.He faces a possible re-match with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, currently facing what he calls politically-motivated felony charges in New York which could disqualify him from running.A political news website reported on Easter Sunday that the Biden team was recruiting an "army" of hundreds of "social media influencers" to campaign for his re-election, who would be given instructions at a special briefing room in the White House in an apparent breach of election rules.
Biden 'Not Prepared to Announce' 2024 Presidential Run as He Announces it

15:24 GMT 10.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2023.
US President Joe Biden, alongside First Lady Jill Biden, arrives at the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2023
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
International
India
Africa
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The increasingly gaffe-prone US president will be just shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in 2024, but is reportedly already recruiting an "army" of social media figures to campaign for him from a base in the White House.
Joe Biden has publicly announced he plans to run for a second term as president in 2024 — but isn't yet ready to announce it.
Biden announced the non-announcement alongside his wife Jill at the annual White House Easter egg roll on Monday.
NBC Today Show host Al Roker asked the president cryptically if he would "be taking part in the Easter egg rolls after 2024?"
"I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls? Maybe five, maybe six. What the hell. I don't know," Biden replied — implying that he would somehow serve not just a second but an unconstitutional third term as president.
"I’ll either be the guy rolling the egg or the guy pushing them out," he added, suggesting that he might take the Easter bunny's job.
"I plan on running, Al," Biden said when Roker asked him directly, "but we're not prepared to announce it yet."
Biden, the oldest president in US history, will be just weeks shy of his 82nd birthday at the next election in November 2024.
He faces a possible re-match with his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, currently facing what he calls politically-motivated felony charges in New York which could disqualify him from running.
A political news website reported on Easter Sunday that the Biden team was recruiting an "army" of hundreds of "social media influencers" to campaign for his re-election, who would be given instructions at a special briefing room in the White House in an apparent breach of election rules.
