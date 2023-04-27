https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/carlson-in-first-post-fox-commentary-claims-those-in-power-resort-to-force-to-kill-debate-1109867382.html

Carlson in First Post-Fox Commentary Claims Those in Power 'Resort to Force' to Kill Debate

Tucker Carlson in his first extensive public comments after leaving Fox News said the people in charge are resorting to 'force' to stifle conversations in the media that do not benefit the interests of both political parties.

On Monday, FOX News said the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways, a move that came despite the fact he hosted the network's top-rated program. Conflicting reports suggested Carlson was let go due to his controversial coverage of topics - ranging from the January 6 riots to US support of the Ukraine conflict - while others said he was fired for sharp criticism of senior management. A fierce critic of the Biden administration, Carlson is often portrayed as a far-right conservative. However, although true to an extent, Carlson became famous for questioning prevailing establishment orthodoxies on both the left and the right. Carlson refrained from specifically mentioning his departure from Fox News, although the references clearly alluded to the situation. Wednesday's video clip, befittingly, resembled the monologues he delivered on his defunct show "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Carlson said "big topics" like war, corporate power, and civil liberties get virtually no attention in the media. However, Carlson added, the current moment is too ridiculous to continue. "And, so, it won't," he said. Carlson also said there are not many places left where Americans are saying "true things." But there are some, he added, and that is enough.Since Carlson's ouster reports have suggested that the axe decision came down from Rupert Murdoch, who serves as the chairman of the media company, after he first consulted with board members.Dr. Nicholas Waddy, political analyst and associate professor of history at SUNY Alfred, earlier told Sputnik that the former host's departure is likely to signify the end of oppositional media as Fox News transitions into a "graveyard of conservative media titans."

