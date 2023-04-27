Elon Musk Reportedly Took Over Other User's Twitter Account

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/elon-musk-reportedly-took-over-other-users-twitter-account-1109870348.html

On Wednesday, Managing Editor at the Platformer, Zoë Schiffer, revealed that Twitter CEO Elon Musk had another account “@e,” one of Twitter’s rare and highly coveted one-letter usernames.

Twitter's chief executive Elon Musk has another account “@e”, one of Twitter’s rare and highly coveted one-letter usernames, Zoë Schiffer, managing editor of internet publication, the Platformer, has revealed.According to Schiffer, Musk used his position as chief executive and owner of Twitter to take over a user's handle shortly after he bought the platform last year.The @e account hasn't tweeted in a while, so there isn't much information there. However, there are a few clues that Musk could be the one. Three people are being followed by the account at present: NASA, Elon Musk (@elonmusk), and LAist.The account was created in November 2022 and has 1,908 followers.Earlier. media reported that Twitter has considered selling high-value usernames to make more money.In late October 2022, Musk finalized his $44Bln acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. After the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including sacking Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

