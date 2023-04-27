International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/export-potential-of-womens-business-mission-to-tashkent-exceeds-1mln-1109941169.html
Export Potential of Women's Business Mission to Tashkent Exceeds $1Mln
Export Potential of Women's Business Mission to Tashkent Exceeds $1Mln
The export potential of B2B meetings resulting from the first business mission for Russian women exporters in the light industry, which the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) held in Tashkent in March this year, exceeded $1 million, Veronika Nikishina, CEO of REC, said at the Innoprom exhibition. Central Asia".
2023-04-27T06:12+0000
2023-04-29T06:12+0000
russia
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
russian ministry of industry and trade
veronika nikishina
central asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_0:32:2976:1706_1920x0_80_0_0_9b1d5605ba2c30a5ba3fa035d1a6e743.jpg
"'Innoprom: Central Asia' is not our first event in Uzbekistan for Russian companies this year. More than 20 Russian companies took part in the women's business mission under the Made in Russia brand in March. It was organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Eurasian Women's Forum. We organized about 100 targeted business meetings for the mission participants, whose export potential exceeded $1Mln," Nikishina said. She added that Russian companies were represented at the Made in Russia stand and at the recent health exhibition in Uzbekistan TIHE 2023 - where the REC's stand was recognized as being the best national exposition - and at the construction exhibition UzBuild 2023. The 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/rec-my-export-will-help-find-markets-to-sell-digital-goods---1109382522.html
russia
central asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915097_122:0:2853:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a914544441d349bbe495c481c1a1efad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business mission, russian export center, innoprom exhibition
business mission, russian export center, innoprom exhibition

Export Potential of Women's Business Mission to Tashkent Exceeds $1Mln

06:12 GMT 27.04.2023 (Updated: 06:12 GMT 29.04.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankStand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The export potential of business-to-business (B2B) meetings resulting from the first business mission for Russian women exporters in the light industry - which the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) held in Tashkent in March this year - exceeded $1Mln, Veronika Nikishina, REC's director-general, said at the 'Innoprom: Central Asia' show.
"'Innoprom: Central Asia' is not our first event in Uzbekistan for Russian companies this year. More than 20 Russian companies took part in the women's business mission under the Made in Russia brand in March. It was organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Eurasian Women's Forum. We organized about 100 targeted business meetings for the mission participants, whose export potential exceeded $1Mln," Nikishina said.
She added that Russian companies were represented at the Made in Russia stand and at the recent health exhibition in Uzbekistan TIHE 2023 - where the REC's stand was recognized as being the best national exposition - and at the construction exhibition UzBuild 2023.
Logo of the 'My Export' platform created by REC - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2023
Russia
REC: 'My Export' Will Help Find Markets to Sell Digital Goods
12 April, 12:13 GMT
The 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала