Export Potential of Women's Business Mission to Tashkent Exceeds $1Mln

The export potential of B2B meetings resulting from the first business mission for Russian women exporters in the light industry, which the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) held in Tashkent in March this year, exceeded $1 million, Veronika Nikishina, CEO of REC, said at the Innoprom exhibition. Central Asia".

"'Innoprom: Central Asia' is not our first event in Uzbekistan for Russian companies this year. More than 20 Russian companies took part in the women's business mission under the Made in Russia brand in March. It was organized with the support of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Eurasian Women's Forum. We organized about 100 targeted business meetings for the mission participants, whose export potential exceeded $1Mln," Nikishina said. She added that Russian companies were represented at the Made in Russia stand and at the recent health exhibition in Uzbekistan TIHE 2023 - where the REC's stand was recognized as being the best national exposition - and at the construction exhibition UzBuild 2023. The 'Innoprom. Central Asia' exhibition takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.

