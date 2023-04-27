https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/iran-can-now-track-unique-radar-signature-of-individual-f-35-jets-1109893497.html

Iran Can Now Track Unique Radar Signature of Individual F-35 Jets

Burdened by decades of Western restrictions on arms imports in the wake of the 1979 Revolution, the Islamic Republic has created a powerful homegrown defense sector, ranging from radar and missile systems to satellites and defense electronics.

Iranian engineers have created technologies capable of detecting the “fingerprints” of enemy equipment – including the radar signature identifying individual Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, Iran Electronics Industries (IEI) chief Brig. Gen. Amir Rastegari has revealed."We have the fingerprints of the enemy’s electronic equipment. Just as fingerprints are unique to humans, this is also the case in regard to electromagnetic systems, and we have achieved the technology [to detect them] for several years," the official said in an interview with local media.This capability to monitor "all dimensions" of the electromagnetic waves projected by enemy aircraft allows Iran to plan its defensive operations accordingly, the official said.Iran has also gained the ability to bombard the radar and communications systems of enemy aircraft with radio waves to disrupt their operations, and has successfully tested its systems out against real-world adversaries, Rastegari said.Rastegari, a veteran of fierce skirmishes between Iran and US forces operating in the Persian Gulf during the Iran-Iraq War, recalled that as a young officer onboard an Iranian warship which engaged the powerful US 5th Fleet, he was forced to observed with "bitterness" how Iran’s military was forced to rely on WWII-era flak cannons to engage American A-6 Intruder jet aircraft, allowing the US planes to effectively act with impunity.The official characterized the current era as the era of a "sixth generation" of warfare consisting of hybrid and network-oriented war, smart weapons, unmanned weapons systems and artificial intelligence. To remain a step ahead of the enemy, Iran’s radar and electronic warfare systems must be able to see the enemy before they see Iran, he stressed.Iran is already engaged in an "electronic war" against its adversaries, Rastegari noted, with enemies testing the nation’s airspace defenses on a regular basis. Iran’s air and border defense forces are also forced to engage in a constant battle against micro-drones, with the military using electronic warfare tools to bring them down before they can reach their targets.Iran Electronic Industries (IEI) is a state-owned company and is the largest electronics company in the Islamic Republic. Its products have provided the Middle Eastern nation with a panoply of homegrown equipment ranging from radar and electro-optics to electronic warfare systems and encrypted telecommunications, satellites, sonar and network-based warfare systems. The defense electronics sector has also shared some of its know-how with the civilian economy, helping Iran to solve problems stemming from Western sanctions.

