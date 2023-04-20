https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/iranian-navy-forced-us-nuclear-submarine-to-surface-change-track-in-hormuz-strait-1109700784.html

Iran Forces US Sub Sneaking Through Hormuz Strait to Surface

Iran Forces US Sub Sneaking Through Hormuz Strait to Surface

The Iranian Navy's Fateh submarine on Thursday forced USS nuclear-powered submarine Florida to emerge in the Strait of Hormuz, a Navy commander said.

2023-04-20T13:58+0000

2023-04-20T13:58+0000

2023-04-20T14:08+0000

military

iran

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109699662_99:0:3740:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c3182027ff19fbc9bb0e5e8d436c2856.jpg

Iran has forced a US Navy ballistic missile submarine to surface in the Hormuz Strait, Iranian Navy Commander Admiral Shahram Irani has announced.The commander said the Iranian side issued warnings to the sub, which he identified as the USS Florida, to change course after it began approaching toward Iran’s territorial waters, with the US vessel subsequently informed that it would be escorted along its route.Irani urged the United States to explain why its vessel “violated” the laws of passage through an important sea channel, and demanded that the US Navy adhere to all international maritime rules “from now on.”The US Fifth Fleet issued a tweet Thursday saying that Iran’s claim about catching the sub was “absolutely false,” and assuring that a US vessel “has NOT transited the Strait of Hormuz recently.”But the Navy did confirm earlier this month that it had deployed the USS Florida to the Middle East from the Mediterranean, with the Ohio-class guided-missile sub transiting the Suez Canal on and heading south.“The submarine entered the region April 6 and began transiting the Suez Canal the following day,” a spokesman said at the time. “Florida is a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine homeported at Kings Bay, Georgia. It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to US 5thFleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability,” they added. The Navy spokesperson did not elaborate on where the USS Florida was going or how long it plans to spend in the Middle East. Formally, the 5th Fleet’s so-called ‘area of responsibility’ includes the waters of the Middle East from the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf and the northwestern Indian Ocean.The Islamic Republic has repeatedly linked the presence of US forces in the Middle East to regional instability. Last month, US forces conducted air strikes in Syria targeting “pro-Iranian forces” following a series of attacks by militias on illegal American bases in Syria. The US responded to the escalating tensions by parking the George H.W. Bush carrier strike group off Syria’s Mediterranean Sea coast.What’s the Fateh?The Fateh-class (lit ‘Conquerer’-class) submarine is an Iranian-designed and built diesel-electric submersible which boasts an array of advanced sonar and counter-electronic warfare equipment. According to publicly available information, it can be be armed with up to 6 torpedoes, surface-to-air and cruise missiles, as well as sea mines. The 527-ton (593 ton submerged) semi-heavy sub has the reported ability to operate at depths of up to 250 meters, and to travel at speeds of up to 14 knots underwater, and 11 knots while surfaced.The first Fateh-class sub was introduced into service with Iran’s Navy in 2019. Admiral Irani lauded its capabilities in exercises and tests, and said that the hulls of a second, third and fourth Fateh submarine have been built and are now in the process of being equipped.The incident involving the US sub comes on the heels of the Iranian Navy’s announcement in National Army Day ceremonies on Tuesday that it had begun fielding of a new unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a domestically developed sonar to look out for and strike enemy warships and submarines. The Navy did not elaborate on the drone’s name or other capabilities.Having faced decades of sanctions and isolation from its traditional arms suppliers, Iran has managed to create one of the most comprehensive and advanced arms industries in the region, producing everything from warships and missiles to an array of drones and, crucially – defense electronics without which most of this sophisticated equipment cannot operate.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230417/no-unipolar-world-anymore-iranian-fm-spox-says-us-no-longer-a-superpower-1109603907.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

us nuclear submarine, iranian navy