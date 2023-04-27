https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/lavrov-at-un-us-drills-in-korea-eu-enslaved-by-us-imperialism-1109866223.html

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading a discussion at the United Nations about the emerging unipolar world order.

Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russian arms control officials say that there is no opportunity for discussion with the West due to the current geopolitical climate. Also, some members of Congress are pushing for a resolution calling for the total defeat of Russia in Ukraine.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss the UN. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is leading a discussion at the United Nations about the emerging multipolar world order.Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss the new world order. Europe has become a victim of US imperialism as their way of life is sacrificed in an attempt to maintain a unipolar order that has already passed.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the new cold war. The German Green Party has turned Germany into a bastion of irrational suicidal Russophobia. Also, US imperialism marches Europe into destruction.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel is celebrating its "day of independence" as internal political squabbles threaten to tear it apart. Also, opposition to Israeli politics is growing in the US.Darryl Jones, attorney, and voting rights activist, joins us to discuss domestic policy. A current spotlight on Supreme Court financial transactions demonstrates that corruption goes to the highest levels in US politics.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign military policy. There are signs that the Biden team is preparing to abandon the failed Ukraine neocon project. Also, the US Army is facing a recruitment crisis.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. South Korea is ignoring the history of brutal Japanese colonialism and following US dictates for the Pacific region. Also, the US is targeting China because of its rare combination of economic success and independence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

