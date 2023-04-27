International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/moscow-to-decide-on-grain-deal-fate-based-on-interdepartmental-consultations-1109879647.html
Moscow to Decide on Grain Deal Fate Based on Interdepartmental Consultations
Moscow to Decide on Grain Deal Fate Based on Interdepartmental Consultations
Russia will make a decision on the fate of the Black Sea grain deal based on the results of interdepartmental consultations, taking into account the letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
2023-04-27T10:11+0000
2023-04-27T10:11+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
grain exports
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg
"We received a package of proposals from the UN Secretary-General addressed to the Russian President on the development and implementation of the Black Sea initiative. Accordingly, everything was taken into consideration. A decision will be made based on the results of the interdepartmental consultations," Zakharova told a briefing.On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal has been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the United Nations amid the military conflict in Ukraine in July 2022, provides for exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. In March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days.Russia requested that in order to further extend the grain agreement after its expiration on May 18, the normalization of Moscow’s agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, must be ensured.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/poland-wants-ban-on-ukrainian-grain-imports-until-end-of-year---agriculture-minister-1109804416.html
russia
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_380:0:3109:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_34fb105a6c8a3da3bb6a9e31131a737a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
grain deal, black sea grain deal, interdepartmental consultations, un secretary-general antonio guterres
grain deal, black sea grain deal, interdepartmental consultations, un secretary-general antonio guterres

Moscow to Decide on Grain Deal Fate Based on Interdepartmental Consultations

10:11 GMT 27.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyA dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022.
A dump track unloads grain in a granary in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Aug. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will make a decision on the fate of the Black Sea grain deal based on the results of interdepartmental consultations, taking into account the letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We received a package of proposals from the UN Secretary-General addressed to the Russian President on the development and implementation of the Black Sea initiative. Accordingly, everything was taken into consideration. A decision will be made based on the results of the interdepartmental consultations," Zakharova told a briefing.
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal has been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the United Nations amid the military conflict in Ukraine in July 2022, provides for exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.
A harvester collects wheat in Semikarakorsky District of Rostov-on-Don region near Semikarakorsk, Southern Russia, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of wheat, accounting for almost a fifth of global shipments. It is expected to have one of its best ever crop seasons this year. Agriculture is among the most important industries in Russia, accounting for around 4% of its GDP, according to the World Bank. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
World
Poland Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports Until End of Year
24 April, 21:12 GMT
The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. In March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days.
Russia requested that in order to further extend the grain agreement after its expiration on May 18, the normalization of Moscow’s agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, must be ensured.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала