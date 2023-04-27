https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/moscow-to-decide-on-grain-deal-fate-based-on-interdepartmental-consultations-1109879647.html
Moscow to Decide on Grain Deal Fate Based on Interdepartmental Consultations
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will make a decision on the fate of the Black Sea grain deal based on the results of interdepartmental consultations, taking into account the letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"We received a package of proposals from the UN Secretary-General addressed to the Russian President on the development and implementation of the Black Sea initiative. Accordingly, everything was taken into consideration. A decision will be made based on the results of the interdepartmental consultations," Zakharova told a briefing.
On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal has been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative
, signed between Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine and the United Nations amid the military conflict in Ukraine in July 2022, provides for exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.
The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. In March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days.
Russia requested that in order to further extend the grain agreement after its expiration on May 18, the normalization of Moscow’s agricultural exports, including bank payments, transport logistics, insurance, unfreezing of financial activities and the supply of ammonia through the Tolyatti-Odessa pipeline, must be ensured.