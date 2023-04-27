https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/report-desantis-gearing-up-for-2024-election-bid-in-early-may-1109868206.html
Report: DeSantis Gearing Up for 2024 Election Bid in Early May
Report: DeSantis Gearing Up for 2024 Election Bid in Early May
US Florida Governor Ron Desantis of Florida is ready to announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, US media reported, citing informed sources in the Republican Party.
2023-04-27T04:04+0000
2023-04-27T04:04+0000
2023-04-27T04:00+0000
americas
us
ron desantis
2024 us presidential elections
tallahassee
republican party
florida
disney
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108237560_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e894be5bdaf13b27af01c51502518c3d.jpg
Florida Governor Ron Desantis may reportedly announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, it was revealed late Wednesday.US media reports indicated that some of Desantis' supporters are urging him to announce his decision on May 11. However, individuals in the governor's inner circle reportedly believe it's far too soon and are calling for the political figure to make an announcement later in the year.It's been suggested by US outlets that the arrival of political vendors in Tallahassee this past week is potentially a sign that an announcement could be imminent as vendors seek to obtain contracts with the DeSantis camp.Nevertheless, all media interlocutors have emphasized that an announcement will be made in mid-May. DeSantis has long been considered a top rival to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid. However, recent polls show the Florida governor trailing the former commander-in-chief.The development comes amid reports that the Disney organization filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for "government retaliation" and impeding on the firm's First Amendment rights.Tensions between the studio and the DeSantis camp have been raging for several months, largely since March 2022, when the Parental Rights in Education Act was signed into law.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/raging-feud-disney-files-lawsuit-against-desantis-over-government-retaliation-1109864540.html
americas
tallahassee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108237560_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_203ecfd8fdfdc0cc941ed6e0b192c82c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
desantis, 2024 gop candidates, 2024 presidential elections, trump against desantis, will desantis run for white house 2024
desantis, 2024 gop candidates, 2024 presidential elections, trump against desantis, will desantis run for white house 2024
Report: DeSantis Gearing Up for 2024 Election Bid in Early May
Although DeSantis saw his name skyrocket as a potential frontrunner for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, polling has suggested that he has lost some of his initial momentum. However, the falling figures come as former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly thrown political jabs at the governor.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis may reportedly announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, it was revealed late Wednesday.
US media reports indicated that some of Desantis' supporters are urging him to announce his decision on May 11. However, individuals in the governor's inner circle reportedly believe it's far too soon and are calling for the political figure to make an announcement later in the year.
It's been suggested by US outlets that the arrival of political vendors in Tallahassee this past week is potentially a sign that an announcement could be imminent as vendors seek to obtain contracts with the DeSantis camp.
"There has been an influx of national firms in town over the last few days," one of the Florida Republican operatives familiar with the meetings told US media. "It feels like a team that is staffing up, not scaling down."
Nevertheless, all media interlocutors have emphasized that an announcement will be made in mid-May.
DeSantis has long been considered a top rival to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid. However, recent polls show the Florida governor trailing
the former commander-in-chief.
The development comes amid reports that the Disney organization filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for "government retaliation" and impeding on the firm's First Amendment rights.
Tensions between the studio and the DeSantis camp have been raging for several months, largely since March 2022, when the Parental Rights in Education Act was signed into law.