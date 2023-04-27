Report: DeSantis Gearing Up for 2024 Election Bid in Early May

International
US Florida Governor Ron Desantis of Florida is ready to announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, US media reported, citing informed sources in the Republican Party.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis may reportedly announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, it was revealed late Wednesday.US media reports indicated that some of Desantis' supporters are urging him to announce his decision on May 11. However, individuals in the governor's inner circle reportedly believe it's far too soon and are calling for the political figure to make an announcement later in the year.It's been suggested by US outlets that the arrival of political vendors in Tallahassee this past week is potentially a sign that an announcement could be imminent as vendors seek to obtain contracts with the DeSantis camp.Nevertheless, all media interlocutors have emphasized that an announcement will be made in mid-May. DeSantis has long been considered a top rival to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid. However, recent polls show the Florida governor trailing the former commander-in-chief.The development comes amid reports that the Disney organization filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for "government retaliation" and impeding on the firm's First Amendment rights.Tensions between the studio and the DeSantis camp have been raging for several months, largely since March 2022, when the Parental Rights in Education Act was signed into law.
Although DeSantis saw his name skyrocket as a potential frontrunner for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, polling has suggested that he has lost some of his initial momentum. However, the falling figures come as former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly thrown political jabs at the governor.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis may reportedly announce his participation in the 2024 presidential campaign as early as mid-May, it was revealed late Wednesday.
US media reports indicated that some of Desantis' supporters are urging him to announce his decision on May 11. However, individuals in the governor's inner circle reportedly believe it's far too soon and are calling for the political figure to make an announcement later in the year.
It's been suggested by US outlets that the arrival of political vendors in Tallahassee this past week is potentially a sign that an announcement could be imminent as vendors seek to obtain contracts with the DeSantis camp.

"There has been an influx of national firms in town over the last few days," one of the Florida Republican operatives familiar with the meetings told US media. "It feels like a team that is staffing up, not scaling down."

Nevertheless, all media interlocutors have emphasized that an announcement will be made in mid-May.
DeSantis has long been considered a top rival to former US President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid. However, recent polls show the Florida governor trailing the former commander-in-chief.
The development comes amid reports that the Disney organization filed a lawsuit against DeSantis for "government retaliation" and impeding on the firm's First Amendment rights.
Tensions between the studio and the DeSantis camp have been raging for several months, largely since March 2022, when the Parental Rights in Education Act was signed into law.
