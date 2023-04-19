https://sputnikglobe.com/20230419/trump-outstrips-desantis-in-his-backyard-1109668221.html
Trump Outstrips DeSantis in His Backyard
Trump Outstrips DeSantis in His Backyard
Former President Donald Trump has been trying to squeeze his probable rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, out of the political arena as the latter is rumored to enter the 2024 presidential race in May or June this year.
Ron DeSantis has not announced his 2024 bid so far, but Donald Trump, who tossed his hat into the ring last year, minces no words in criticizing his potential competitor, whom he calls "DeSanctimonious." This time, the ex-president pushed his fight in DeSantis' backyard - Florida.
According to the US mainstream press, Trump has earned endorsements from at least seven Sunshine State lawmakers, while the Florida governor was endorsed by just one, Rep. Laurel Lee.
Some US reporters noted that while it wasn't a big surprise that Floridian US Reps Matt Gaetz and Anna Paulina Luna had not thrown their weight behind DeSantis, it seems strange that the Florida governor failed to gain endorsements from Greg Steube, Brian Mast and Byron Donalds. The three have been largely seen as "the type of FL Republicans you'd expect to be on the DeSantis bandwagon."
Meanwhile, NBC News broke last week that DeSantis' team had called at least six members of the Florida delegation, including Lee, to try to convince them not to endorse Trump.
Previously, the Floridian governor was supported by Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). However, it's a far cry from Trump's popularity which appears to have been gaining steam after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr.'s indictment of the former president
According to FiveThirtyEight's national polling average for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, Trump is receiving 49.3% of the vote, while DeSantis is getting 26.2% (even though he has not entered the race yet). "When candidates are polling above about 30% nationally, they have historically had a decent chance of becoming the nominee," the pollster acknowledged.
At the same time, DeSantis reportedly remains the only worthy adversary for Trump among other Republican contenders. According to Politico, the governor is presumably planning an entrance after Florida’s legislative session ends in May or June. Apparently therefore, the former president has started to solidify his support base while continuing to troll DeSantis on different occasions.
Trump ridiculed the Florida governor on Tuesday for "being absolutely destroyed by Disney"
. DeSantis unveiled new legislation targeting Disney on Monday amid a year-long battle with the entertainment company over their public opposition to his "Parental Rights in Education" bill. The governor hinted that the state may build a competing theme park or even a private prison
near Walt Disney World.
Trump similarly dismissed DeSantis' battle with Disney as a "political stunt." "His original PR plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. Remarkably, some other Republican heavyweights have also subjected the Sunshine State governor to criticism over his latest legislative push.
Earlier, the former president said that the Florida governor's attacks on social security and Medicare would politically "destroy" him. "His love affair with Jeb Bush and Karl Rove, certainly haven't helped, but being a disciple of 'Wheelchair over the Cliff' Paul Ryan, has been a disaster," Trump wrote on Truth Social, branding the three as "globalist handlers" of DeSantis. "Ron has lost his supporters and his support, and MAGA refuses to endorse disloyal people," the former president concluded.