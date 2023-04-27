https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/south-korea-nuclear-weapons-south-africa-rejects-icc-haitian-gangs-1109862927.html
South Korea Nuclear Weapons, South Africa Rejects ICC, Haitian Gangs
South Korea Nuclear Weapons, South Africa Rejects ICC, Haitian Gangs
President Joe Biden’s Spanish-language campaign website is about as shoddy as his record on immigration and other issues affecting Latinos.
2023-04-27T04:03+0000
2023-04-27T04:03+0000
2023-04-27T10:51+0000
political misfits
radio
ukraine
china
trans
joe biden
debt ceiling
climate
military-industrial complex
montana
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109876232_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a782055823dbeaf34476e91c1401a177.png
South Korea Nuclear Weapons, South Africa Rejects ICC, Haitian Gangs
President Joe Biden’s Spanish-language campaign website is about as shoddy as his record on immigration and other issues affecting Latinos.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the United States, the possibility of negotiation over Ukraine following the first phone call since the conflict began between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and if China’s success as mediator with Iran and Saudi Arabia can translate elsewhere, the Taliban executing the Daesh* commander responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport attack, and the US complaining about Russian actions in Syria while US troops illegally occupy parts of the country.Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses gang violence in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, how we should understand the role of gangs in Haitian violence, and where the firearms that plague the streets originate from.Editor of the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses South Africa reconsidering its participation in the International Criminal Court, how a debate about trans health care has taken over the Montana state house, Supreme Court ethics inquiries, how Joe Biden’s first term is being assessed in the mainstream media, and the return of debt ceiling brinkmanship.National codirector of CODEPINK Danaka Katovich discusses the Pentagon’s role in climate change, how military contractors are accelerating the climate crisis, how local communities in the United States and abroad are synthesizing anti-militarism and climate movements in their activism, and whether the military industry can ever be “green.”The Misfits also discuss the Church of England declaring that single people should also be honored, a new dress code in Texas, kissing competitors and creeping trees.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
ukraine
china
montana
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109876232_411:0:1851:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_68205902b06b08929dbed18a12e1be4c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
political misfits, gang violence problem in haiti, what is international criminal court
political misfits, gang violence problem in haiti, what is international criminal court
South Korea Nuclear Weapons, South Africa Rejects ICC, Haitian Gangs
04:03 GMT 27.04.2023 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 27.04.2023)
President Joe Biden’s Spanish-language campaign website is about as shoddy as his record on immigration and other issues affecting Latinos.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the United States, the possibility of negotiation over Ukraine following the first phone call since the conflict began between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and if China’s success as mediator with Iran and Saudi Arabia can translate elsewhere, the Taliban executing the Daesh* commander responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport attack, and the US complaining about Russian actions in Syria while US troops illegally occupy parts of the country.
Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses gang violence in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, how we should understand the role of gangs in Haitian violence, and where the firearms that plague the streets originate from.
Editor of the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses South Africa reconsidering its participation in the International Criminal Court, how a debate about trans health care has taken over the Montana state house, Supreme Court ethics inquiries, how Joe Biden’s first term is being assessed in the mainstream media, and the return of debt ceiling brinkmanship.
National codirector of CODEPINK Danaka Katovich discusses the Pentagon’s role in climate change, how military contractors are accelerating the climate crisis, how local communities in the United States and abroad are synthesizing anti-militarism and climate movements in their activism, and whether the military industry can ever be “green.”
The Misfits also discuss the Church of England declaring that single people should also be honored, a new dress code in Texas, kissing competitors and creeping trees.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.