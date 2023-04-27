https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/south-korea-nuclear-weapons-south-africa-rejects-icc-haitian-gangs-1109862927.html

South Korea Nuclear Weapons, South Africa Rejects ICC, Haitian Gangs

President Joe Biden’s Spanish-language campaign website is about as shoddy as his record on immigration and other issues affecting Latinos.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the state visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the United States, the possibility of negotiation over Ukraine following the first phone call since the conflict began between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and if China’s success as mediator with Iran and Saudi Arabia can translate elsewhere, the Taliban executing the Daesh* commander responsible for the 2021 Kabul airport attack, and the US complaining about Russian actions in Syria while US troops illegally occupy parts of the country.Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses gang violence in Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, how we should understand the role of gangs in Haitian violence, and where the firearms that plague the streets originate from.Editor of the Black Agenda Report and author Margaret Kimberley discusses South Africa reconsidering its participation in the International Criminal Court, how a debate about trans health care has taken over the Montana state house, Supreme Court ethics inquiries, how Joe Biden’s first term is being assessed in the mainstream media, and the return of debt ceiling brinkmanship.National codirector of CODEPINK Danaka Katovich discusses the Pentagon’s role in climate change, how military contractors are accelerating the climate crisis, how local communities in the United States and abroad are synthesizing anti-militarism and climate movements in their activism, and whether the military industry can ever be “green.”The Misfits also discuss the Church of England declaring that single people should also be honored, a new dress code in Texas, kissing competitors and creeping trees.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.

