International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/ukraine-loses-over-400-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1109881051.html
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours
Ukraine lost over 400 military and mercenaries, and 14 equipment units in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-04-27T11:32+0000
2023-04-27T11:32+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
donetsk
russian defense ministry
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg
"More than 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, four cars, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as a self-propelled artillery installation "Gvozdika" were destroyed. In addition... a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the ministry said. Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Artemovsk, taking control of four more districts in the north-western, western and south-western parts of the city.Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/american-f-16s-might-not-last-very-long-if-delivered-to-ukraine--1109869870.html
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_169f3fbabefc75b5aa539917add093ec.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk direction, military and mercenaries, ukraine lost
donetsk direction, military and mercenaries, ukraine lost

Ukraine Loses Over 400 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours

11:32 GMT 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A Russian serviceman prepares a 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 400 military and mercenaries, and 14 equipment units in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"More than 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, four cars, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as a self-propelled artillery installation "Gvozdika" were destroyed. In addition... a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the ministry said.
Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Artemovsk, taking control of four more districts in the north-western, western and south-western parts of the city.
A pair of US Air Force (USAF) F-16 Fighting Falcons, - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.04.2023
Military
American F-16s 'Might Not Last Very Long' if Delivered to Ukraine
05:40 GMT
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала