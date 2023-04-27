https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/ukraine-loses-over-400-military-mercenaries-in-donetsk-direction-in-24-hours-1109881051.html
Ukraine Loses Over 400 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours
"More than 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, four cars, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as a self-propelled artillery installation "Gvozdika" were destroyed. In addition... a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the ministry said. Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Artemovsk, taking control of four more districts in the north-western, western and south-western parts of the city.Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 400 military and mercenaries, and 14 equipment units in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"More than 400 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored fighting vehicles, four cars, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as a self-propelled artillery installation "Gvozdika" were destroyed. In addition... a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar was destroyed," the ministry said.
Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of Artemovsk
, taking control of four more districts in the north-western, western and south-western parts of the city.
Moscow started a special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk asked for help in protecting their citizens against increased attacks from Ukraine.