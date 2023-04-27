https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/us-house-rejects-resolution-directing-biden-to-remove-us-troops-from-somalia-1109899729.html

US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Troops From Somalia

US House Rejects Resolution Directing Biden to Remove US Troops From Somalia

The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution on Thursday that would have directed President Joe Biden to remove all US troops from Somalia, except those guarding the US embassy.

2023-04-27T21:25+0000

2023-04-27T21:25+0000

2023-04-27T21:21+0000

americas

house of representatives

joe biden

somalia

us soldiers

us troops

resolution

rejection

matt gaetz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095619575_0:178:3323:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee206f5eafbf4238b7e0f8c68c9652a1.jpg

House lawmakers rejected the concurrent resolution, introduced by Congressman Matt Gaetz, in a vote of 102-321. The measure received bipartisan support, with 50 Democrats voting in favor alongside 52 Republicans. “The future of Somalia must be determined by its people, not the United States,” Gaetz said in a statement on the bill. The US should not be engaged in “nation-building” in Somalia, the Middle East or elsewhere, Gaetz added.Last month, US Africa Command chief Gen. Michael Langley said he is “cautiously optimistic” about Somalia’s progress in countering al-Shabab militants (linked to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia). In February, the US killed seven al-Shabab militants in an airstrike in Somalia, carried out at the request of the country’s government. Last year, Biden reversed an order by predecessor Donald Trump to remove all US military forces from Somalia, sending several hundred US personnel to the country as a persistent presence.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220516/within-hours-of-somalia-electing-new-president-biden-sends-troops-back-to-east-african-nation-1095553538.html

americas

somalia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us house of representatives, joe biden, us soldiers, somalia, rejected bill,