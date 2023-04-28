https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/abc-news-liberally-censors-rfk-jr-interview-over-vaccine-comments-1109925269.html

ABC News Liberally Censors RFK Jr. Interview Over Vaccine Comments

ABC News Liberally Censors RFK Jr. Interview Over Vaccine Comments

Kennedy, 69, tossed his hat into the presidential race last week, and quickly surged to 19% support among Democrats, according to recent polling.

Big Three television giant ABC News openly censored presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in an interview that aired Thursday and was later released online."We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the COVID-19 vaccines," ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis said toward the close of the 14:46 minute interview segment."Data shows that the COVID-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism. Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used for the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children, and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks. We've used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview," the anchor added.In the interview itself, all that was left from Davis’ exchange with the candidate on vaccines was his statement that organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization are “captive agencies.”In what was left of the exchange, Kennedy was allowed to explain his motivation to run, which he said stemmed from the "rise of corporatism in this country and this addiction that we have to war," as well the fact that the modern Democratic Party is "becoming the party of war, the party of censorship, the party of fear and the party of neocons and Wall Street."The candidate, who has four decades' experience as an environmental lawyer, expressed confidence that he knows "more about how to fix regulatory agencies than any other politician in this country," and that the leadership of agencies from the CIA to the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Transport, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration has been captured by corrupt leaders who are "willing to carry water for industry."Davis accused RFK Jr. of "casting aspersions" on these agencies.The candidate also expressed concern about the Democratic National Convention’s announcement recently that it would not be holding debates between Biden and his Democratic challengers in the current election cycle.RFK Jr. is the nephew of slain former President John F. Kennedy, and son of US Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while campaigning for the Democratic nomination in 1968. RFJ Jr. doesn’t believe that Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of killing his father, was responsible for the crime, and has urged California's governor to set him free.

