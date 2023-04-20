https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/robert-kennedys-white-house-challenge-to-biden-could-mean-win-win-us-election-1109691578.html

Robert Kennedy's White House Challenge to Biden Could Mean Win-Win US Election

Robert Kennedy Jr has thrown the cat among the pigeons with his challenge to Joe Biden. Tyler Nixon said the heir to the 140-year-old Kennedy political dynasty could appeal to conservatives and libertarians as well as Democrats

John F Kennedy's nephew is a presidential candidate who could win over Republicans and Donald Trump supporters, a leading US commentator has said.Robert F Kennedy Jr, the son of JFK's assassinated brother, announced in Boston on Wednesday that he would challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic Party nomination for the 2024 presidential election.Biden's predecessor Trump is expected to sweep the board in the Republican primaries — although he could be disqualified if convicted of the campaign finance charges brought by Democrat New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg.Tyler Nixon told Sputnik it would be a boon to the US if Kennedy overcame the odds to win the Democrat primary contest.Kennedy was an opponent of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and of compulsory vaccination against the virus.Nixon praised Kennedy's "respectful critique" of Trump's presidency which pointed out that while the former president publicly opposed the restrictions, "he still nevertheless enabled all the lockdowns and all the devastating damage.""He said Trump's instincts were right, but he just went along with them with this monstrous, complete perversion of governmental power that undermined the most essential civil rights," the attorney said.The fourth-generation heir to the Kennedy political dynasty also painted himself as a peace candidate — in contrast to Biden, who unilaterally altered the Afghan peace deal with disastrous results and has since embarked on a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.Even Kennedy's problems with spasmodic dysphonia, a medical condition which affects his voice, "gives him a very almost a sort of a gentle and soft spoken tenor where he couldn't stand up there and be a demagogue or shouting like you get Biden going off or even Trump."

