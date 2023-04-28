https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/moscow-us-south-korea-joint-nuclear-agreement-destabilizes-situation-in-region-world-1109916658.html
Moscow: US, South Korea Joint Nuclear Agreement Destabilizes Situation in Region, World
Moscow: US, South Korea Joint Nuclear Agreement Destabilizes Situation in Region, World
The joint declaration of the United States and South Korea that provides for the regular bilateral consultations on the use of nuclear weapons destabilizes the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
2023-04-28T11:27+0000
2023-04-28T11:27+0000
2023-04-28T11:27+0000
world
yoon suk yeol
joe biden
south korea
korean peninsula
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_027b6920331a180cdd05f7a9b048fe55.jpg
"This development of events is clearly destabilizing in nature and will have serious negative consequences for regional security with a projection on global stability," Zakharova said in a statement. Moscow is convinced that such further actions of the collective West will bring nothing but tensions escalation by provoking an arms race. The United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region are expanding their global nuclear presence with the full support of other members of the North Atlantic bloc, which declared itself a "nuclear alliance," the diplomat added.On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. The US also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of an aggression from North Korea, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230426/s-korea-us-talks-seeking-to-reaffirm-ironclad-ties-amid-fallout-from-pentagon-leaks-1109842930.html
south korea
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/05/1101521442_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_417e38c9c140403a7dcbbb069bd40f03.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, south korea, joint nuclear agreement, bilateral consultations
us, south korea, joint nuclear agreement, bilateral consultations
Moscow: US, South Korea Joint Nuclear Agreement Destabilizes Situation in Region, World
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The joint declaration of the United States and South Korea that provides for the regular bilateral consultations on the use of nuclear weapons destabilizes the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"This development of events is clearly destabilizing in nature and will have serious negative consequences for regional security with a projection on global stability," Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow is convinced that such further actions of the collective West will bring nothing but tensions escalation by provoking an arms race.
"We call on the United States and its allies, who, in pursuit of decisive military superiority, are implementing a number of military programs that undermine global strategic stability, to stop escalating the situation and abandon steps leading to a weakening of the overall level of security for all states," the spokeswoman concluded.
The United States and its allies in the Asia-Pacific region are expanding their global nuclear presence with the full support of other members of the North Atlantic bloc, which declared itself a "nuclear alliance," the diplomat added.
On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden adopted the Washington Declaration that provides for the establishment of a regular bilateral consultation mechanism called the US-South Korean
Nuclear Consultative Group on extended deterrence and strategic planning. South Korea also secured a US promise to promptly deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. The US also assured Seoul it would use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of an aggression from North Korea, and promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.