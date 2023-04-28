https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/nasa-chief-says-iss-expected-to-deorbit-between-2030-31-1109904833.html
NASA Chief: ISS Expected to Deorbit Between 2030-31
NASA Chief: ISS Expected to Deorbit Between 2030-31
The International Space Station (ISS) will be deorbited between 2030 and 2031, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a congressional hearing, additionally commenting on US-Russia relations in space.
2023-04-28T02:02+0000
2023-04-28T02:02+0000
2023-04-28T02:21+0000
world
science & tech
nasa
european space agency (esa)
international space station (iss)
bill nelson
russia
us
space
space exploration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083059722_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc52a54fa74f4daaf2ac3f162ae3db8.jpg
"We are going to get out of the business of an International Space Station, we're going to deorbit it, it's aging, we're going to deorbit it in 2030-31," Nelson told the Science, Space and Technology Committee on Thursday. "We are going to turn it over to commercial and so we are now giving contracts to several commercial companies to create commercial space stations."The firm that eventually wins the contract to create a new space station will attach its first module to the ISS, which will act as the core to start building the new space station, Nelson explained. Earlier this month, the Russian government extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028.The United States, Japan, Canada, and the participating countries of ESA (European Space Agency) have confirmed they will support continued space station operations through 2030, according to NASA.Nelson also touched on US-Russia relations in space, pointing out that both countries are required to integrate their space programs and assets in order to adequately operate the ISS.The United States can have a cooperative relationship with Russia regardless of the differences over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, according to Nelson.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/russian-space-corporation-energia-says-will-finish-new-orbital-station-by-2032-1109368949.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221122/esa-mulls-providing-power-to-earth-by-collecting-solar-energy-in-space-1104561651.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/02/1083059722_455:0:3186:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c93c1a93d3f93f6128444e2121455c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nasa administrator bill nelson, deorbiting iss, when will iss stop working, esa us japan canada russia cooperation in space, us-russia relations in space, science, space and technology committee hearings, 2023 iss space station, what is the future of iss, russia extended lifespan of its iss segment, space exploration
nasa administrator bill nelson, deorbiting iss, when will iss stop working, esa us japan canada russia cooperation in space, us-russia relations in space, science, space and technology committee hearings, 2023 iss space station, what is the future of iss, russia extended lifespan of its iss segment, space exploration
NASA Chief: ISS Expected to Deorbit Between 2030-31
02:02 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 02:21 GMT 28.04.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Space Station (ISS) will be deorbited between 2030 and 2031, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a congressional hearing, additionally commenting on US-Russia relations in space.
"We are going to get out of the business of an International Space Station, we're going to deorbit it, it's aging, we're going to deorbit it in 2030-31," Nelson told the Science, Space and Technology Committee on Thursday. "We are going to turn it over to commercial and so we are now giving contracts to several commercial companies to create commercial space stations."
The firm that eventually wins the contract to create a new space station will attach its first module to the ISS, which will act as the core to start building the new space station, Nelson explained.
Earlier this month, the Russian government extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2028.
The United States, Japan, Canada, and the participating countries of ESA (European Space Agency) have confirmed they will support continued space station operations through 2030, according to NASA.
Nelson also touched on US-Russia relations in space, pointing out that both countries are required to integrate their space programs and assets in order to adequately operate the ISS.
22 November 2022, 19:00 GMT
The United States can have a cooperative relationship with Russia regardless of the differences over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, according to Nelson.