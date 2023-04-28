International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Critical Hour
The mainstream news outlets play it safe by parroting the perspectives of their corporate benefactors. The Critical Hour uses clear, cutting edge insight and analysis to examine national and international issues impacting the global village in which we live.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/new-twitter-files-drop-international-conference-on-venezuela-biden-sends-nukes-to-korea-1109904044.html
New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea
New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea
A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.
2023-04-28T04:05+0000
2023-04-28T10:47+0000
the critical hour
radio
the twitter files
taiwan
venezuela
israel
sudan
south korea
north korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109903590_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_90a8f4619d62a0656c667fbc72bc2f1b.png
New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea
A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Biden administration is sending nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. Also, the EU is split on following the US into a clash with China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Foreign policy. Recent information demonstrates that the Biden administration has been lying to the American people about Ukraine. Also, France is losing its dominance in West Africa.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the new Twitter files and media. A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org, joins us to discuss the Global South. Juan Guaido landed in Miami without a country or political entity to support him. Also, Colombia is holding a conference on Venezuela to end US sanctions.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss why the Belgian city of Liege has cut ties with Israel. Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Anti-imperialists have done a sound job of foiling a US military attack on Haiti.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. Secretary Yellen argues that the US economy should take a backseat to neocon foreign policy. Also, we discuss the RFK Jr candidacy and India.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss media stories. An ex-CIA chief admits to election meddling. Also, Western media is working to hide the Biden administration's attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
venezuela
israel
sudan
south korea
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1c/1109903590_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ab098a28b9a23263b4f724959687e9a2.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the critical hour, what's in twitter files, russiagate is fake, why does the us provoke china, who is juan guaido
the critical hour, what's in twitter files, russiagate is fake, why does the us provoke china, who is juan guaido

New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea

04:05 GMT 28.04.2023 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 28.04.2023)
The Critical Hour
New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.
Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Biden administration is sending nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. Also, the EU is split on following the US into a clash with China.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Foreign policy. Recent information demonstrates that the Biden administration has been lying to the American people about Ukraine. Also, France is losing its dominance in West Africa.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the new Twitter files and media. A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.
Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org, joins us to discuss the Global South. Juan Guaido landed in Miami without a country or political entity to support him. Also, Colombia is holding a conference on Venezuela to end US sanctions.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss why the Belgian city of Liege has cut ties with Israel.
Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Anti-imperialists have done a sound job of foiling a US military attack on Haiti.
KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. Secretary Yellen argues that the US economy should take a backseat to neocon foreign policy. Also, we discuss the RFK Jr candidacy and India.
Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss media stories. An ex-CIA chief admits to election meddling. Also, Western media is working to hide the Biden administration's attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала