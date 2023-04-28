https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/new-twitter-files-drop-international-conference-on-venezuela-biden-sends-nukes-to-korea-1109904044.html

New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea

New Twitter Files Drop; International Conference on Venezuela; Biden Sends Nukes to Korea

A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.

Dr. Ken Hammond, writer, and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The Biden administration is sending nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. Also, the EU is split on following the US into a clash with China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ukraine and Foreign policy. Recent information demonstrates that the Biden administration has been lying to the American people about Ukraine. Also, France is losing its dominance in West Africa.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the new Twitter files and media. A new "Twitter files" drop demonstrates that allegations of Russian accounts were made without evidence after multiple checks failed to produce evidence to support the claims.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist, and editor of "PopularResistance.org, joins us to discuss the Global South. Juan Guaido landed in Miami without a country or political entity to support him. Also, Colombia is holding a conference on Venezuela to end US sanctions.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss why the Belgian city of Liege has cut ties with Israel. Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. Anti-imperialists have done a sound job of foiling a US military attack on Haiti.KJ Noh, writer, teacher, and activist, joins us to discuss Asia. Secretary Yellen argues that the US economy should take a backseat to neocon foreign policy. Also, we discuss the RFK Jr candidacy and India.Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents, joins us to discuss media stories. An ex-CIA chief admits to election meddling. Also, Western media is working to hide the Biden administration's attack on the Nord Stream pipeline.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

