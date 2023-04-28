https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/putin-drone-industry-very-promising-12bln-to-be-invested-in-future-1109907090.html

Putin: Drone Industry Very Promising, $12Bln to Be Invested in Future

Putin: Drone Industry Very Promising, $12Bln to Be Invested in Future

The drone industry is very promising, and one trillion rubles ($12 billion) will be invested in it in the future, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2023-04-28T03:23+0000

2023-04-28T03:23+0000

2023-04-28T03:51+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

vladimir putin

russian federal air transport agency

rosaviatsiya

drones

commercial drones

investment

russian technologies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/18/1080266248_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_6fc18cb8a14b06067930d526a1fcbb1b.png

On Thursday, Putin visited the Rudnevo industrial park, where drones are being manufactured, to hold a meeting on the development of unmanned aviation. During the visit, Putin called the Rudnevo park "the new industrial face of Moscow." During the meeting, the president said that Russia has the potential in the drone industry to ensure the necessary level of technological sovereignty, adding that Russia "can and should not just import something but go one step ahead of our competitors" in the field. The president noted that it is necessary to maximize the localization of the development and production of breakthrough technologies and "put the production of promising, competitive models on stream."Putin noted that it is necessary to digitalize the organization of air traffic in Russia to reach the required level of development of unmanned aviation, adding that "there will be no development of unmanned aviation" if the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsiya, continues to work in the same mode as today.The president told the meeting that it is necessary to create special operators who will be buying drones to lease them, as it is "another great mechanism for expanding demand." Putin stressed the need to help businesses in the field at all levels but noted that it is necessary to prevent "monopolies, to preserve the competitive principles of the industry, based on a balance of interests of entrepreneurs, investors, and the state." Drones should be used to prevent and deal with the outcomes of natural disasters and emergencies, Putin said. The president also noted the opportunities for the widespread use of unmanned aerial transport in agriculture, which, he said, would increase the efficiency and competitiveness of Russia in the field.The president also backed the idea of teaching schoolchildren to construct, assemble, and operate drones, saying that relevant training courses are needed in a variety of fields, including agriculture, energy, and transportation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230421/russia-creates-1st-jet-powered-kamikaze-drone-equipped-with-ai-computer-vision--developer-1109735950.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/russia-brings-focus-on-development-of-military-drones-electronic-warfare-1109782683.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drone industry, russian civil military drones, putin promised to invest 12bln dollars into drones, russian investments, russian tech, drone technologies in russia