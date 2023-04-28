https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/quran-burnings-amplify-islamist-threat-danish-security-service-warns-1109908309.html
Quran Burnings Amplify Islamist Threat, Danish Security Service Warns
Quran Burnings Amplify Islamist Threat, Danish Security Service Warns
Incendiary actions and inflammatory rhetoric have become part and parcel of politician Rasmus Paludan and his party Hard Line's political repertoire.
2023-04-28T05:20+0000
2023-04-28T05:20+0000
2023-04-28T05:20+0000
world
europe
society
rasmus paludan
prophet muhammad
denmark
sweden
stockholm
jyllands-posten
denmark’s security and intelligence service (pet)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103731/61/1037316188_0:344:2904:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_cebaa9c9141073d18bcb30414a02b4b0.jpg
Quran burnings in Denmark have led to "a greater number of threats" from militant Islamists, the country's Police Intelligence Service (PET) has confirmed.Among others, Daesh* and other militant Islamist movements have called for and have been plotting retaliatory attacks against specific targets in selected countries and capitals, the recent Pentagon leak has shown. The list features a possible response to the Quran burning by Danish-Swedish activist and fringe Hard Line party leader Rasmus Paludan in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in January.Quran-burnings and other ways of defacing Islam's holy book have long become a staple of Paludan's political repertoire. Paludan argues that Muslim and Western European culture cannot coexist and justifies the Quran-burnings with the need to stand up for free speech he sees as threatened. His party advocates a ban on Islam on account of its oppression of women and a full stop to all non-Western immigration to Denmark and Sweden.Paludan's incendiary actions and inflammatory rhetoric has led to several assassination attempts, placing him under expensive 24/7 police protection, which costs the Danish state coffers millions of kroner. Around-the-clock police protection was also the fate of the late Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who made international headlines with his grotesque pictures of Prophet Muhammad.According to PET, the Quran burnings may become a definite "point of reference" for Islamist movements, as was the case with the controversy over Prophet Muhammad cartoons published in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten in 2005. The French magazine Charlie Hebdo, known for satirizing Islam and Muhammad, suffered a much grimmer fate when a terrorist attack in January 2015 against its headquarters by armed Islamic militants in Paris left 12 dead and 11 injured.Earlier this year, Sweden's Security Police detained five men on suspicion of plotting terrorist crimes in response to one of Paludan's Quran-burning protest in Stockholm. The five men were arrested during coordinated raids in three different cities and are believed to have international links to violent extremism.Subsequently, threat assessments and political implications have led to Quran-burning protests being banned in Sweden, Finland and Norway, with the authorities admitting restrictions to free speech.* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/uk-slaps-dangerous-quran-burner-rasmus-paludan-with-travel-ban-1108628749.html
denmark
sweden
stockholm
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103731/61/1037316188_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1edbca96f6793d38a30659cd7e652ae2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quran burning, rasmus paludan, danish swedish politician rasmus paludan, hard line party, islamist threat
quran burning, rasmus paludan, danish swedish politician rasmus paludan, hard line party, islamist threat
Quran Burnings Amplify Islamist Threat, Danish Security Service Warns
Denmark has already had several run-ins with Islamist terror. Among others, following the Muhammad cartoons controversy in 2005, several terrorist attacks against the headquarters of Jyllands-Posten, the newspaper that published them, have been averted.
Quran burnings in Denmark have led to "a greater number of threats" from militant Islamists, the country's Police Intelligence Service (PET) has confirmed.
"Some cases never receive attention in the militant Islamist environments in Denmark and abroad. Other cases, meanwhile, receive significant negative publicity, which leads to the planning and execution of militant Islamist terrorist attacks directed at targets in the West," PET said in its recent report.
Among others, Daesh* and other militant Islamist movements have called for and have been plotting retaliatory attacks against specific targets in selected countries and capitals, the recent Pentagon leak has shown. The list features a possible response to the Quran burning by Danish-Swedish activist and fringe Hard Line party leader Rasmus Paludan in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in January.
Quran-burnings and other ways of defacing Islam's holy book have long become a staple of Paludan's political repertoire. Paludan argues that Muslim and Western European culture cannot coexist and justifies the Quran-burnings with the need to stand up for free speech he sees as threatened. His party advocates a ban on Islam on account of its oppression of women and a full stop to all non-Western immigration to Denmark and Sweden.
Paludan's incendiary actions
and inflammatory rhetoric has led to several assassination attempts, placing him under expensive 24/7 police protection, which costs the Danish state coffers millions of kroner. Around-the-clock police protection was also the fate of the late Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who made international headlines with his grotesque pictures
of Prophet Muhammad.
According to PET, the Quran burnings may become a definite "point of reference" for Islamist movements, as was the case with the controversy over Prophet Muhammad cartoons published in the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten in 2005.
Back then, the drawings not only sparked a major foreign policy crisis, forcing Denmark to go out of its way to mend fences with the Islamic world, but even caused terrorists to set their sights on the Nordic country. Subsequently, several attacks against Jyllands-Posten's headquarters were averted.
The French magazine Charlie Hebdo, known for satirizing Islam and Muhammad, suffered a much grimmer fate when a terrorist attack in January 2015 against its headquarters by armed Islamic militants in Paris left 12 dead and 11 injured.
Earlier this year, Sweden's Security Police detained
five men on suspicion of plotting terrorist crimes in response to one of Paludan's Quran-burning protest in Stockholm. The five men were arrested during coordinated raids in three different cities and are believed to have international links to violent extremism.
Subsequently, threat assessments and political implications have led to Quran-burning protests being banned in Sweden, Finland and Norway, with the authorities admitting restrictions
to free speech.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and other countries