Russia and Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum on Light Industry Development

Russia and Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum on Light Industry Development

A memorandum of intent on elaboration of integrated commodity cooperation was signed between Russia and Uzbekistan at Innoprom: Central Asia exhibition, held in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April, Russian Export Center (part of VEB.ru) said.

It envisages that the two sides will jointly develop light industry in the two countries for their mutual benefit. According to her, this work was launched at a business mission of women exporters in light industry. In particular, the memorandum provides for the development of special mechanisms of financial support for pilot production and the establishment of effective cooperation in the production of yarn and fabric. Within the document signed, Russia and Uzbekistan will also exchange information on supplies of priority raw materials, which will help define the parameters of inter-country raw material balance and estimate the volume of the market.It is also planned to establish a scientific and technical council to develop a comprehensive "Cotton flax" program, define a list of enterprises where pilot production of blended products will be organized and work out basic parameters, and develop and promote a quality standard for products using bast crops.

