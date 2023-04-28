International
NASA Astronauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
Russian Paratroopers to Receive New Zavet-D Artillery Control Vehicles in 2023
The systems are developed by the Rubin research and production company, a subsidiary of Rostech. The "Zavet-D" system is based on the amphibious armored personnel carrier BTR-MDM "Rakushka".
Russian airborne troops will receive new automated artillery control vehicles called Zavet-D by the end of 2023, which will double the efficiency of artillery, according to the press service of the Rostec state corporation. The first batch of the systems will be delivered to troops by the end of 2023, the corporation statement reads.The complex is equipped with a reconnaissance optical-electronic system and an external radar. It can detect a target at a distance of up to 7,000 meters and identify it at a distance of up to 5,000 meters. The vehicle determines the direction and speed of enemy movement, identifies targets, and distributes them according to the degree of danger, after which it provides targeting to artillery crews in real time.The Zavet-D is capable of increasing the effectiveness of artillery systems used by the airborne forces, such as the 2C9 Nona-S self-propelled guns, 2C9-1 Sviristelka, and 2C9-1M Nona-SM, by 1.5-2 times.
Russian Paratroopers to Receive New Zavet-D Artillery Control Vehicles in 2023

17:30 GMT 28.04.2023
