Tehran Believes Still Possible to Resolve Latest Issues on Nuclear Deal - Envoy to Vienna

Tehran Believes Still Possible to Resolve Latest Issues on Nuclear Deal - Envoy to Vienna

The current status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, is the result of US policies and miscalculations, but there is a chance to resolve latest issues.

"The current status of the JCPOA is the product of US policies and miscalculations. Our past experience has taught us to become engaged in the new round of negotiations with more care and sensitivity. The few remaining issues from the last round of negotiations could be addressed," Naziri Asl said. The final steps in the negotiations to resume the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can be taken without preconditions, the US needs to have the will and strength to complete these talks, Mohsen Naziri Asl said.Talks to resume the JCPOA with Iran began in December 2021. Their main goal is to restore the deal and lift the sanctions previously imposed on Tehran by the United States after Washington's withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 amid a series of mass protests in Iran, for which Tehran blamed the US and other Western countries.Iran Gives Priority to Dialogue in Resolution of Crises, Ukraine ConflictIran condemns warmongering and the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and gives priority to dialogue and diplomacy in narrowing differences between parties to a conflict, including to that in Ukraine, Mohsen Naziri Asl said.Tehran also condemns the Cold War era "hegemonic mentality and unilateralism" by the United States and other Western nations through national policies and regional arrangements such as NATO, the Iranian diplomat said, adding that that was "one of the main root causes of many crises in the world, including the ongoing one in Ukraine."He noted that it was high time for "genuine diplomacy" activation to put an end to the Ukraine conflict and unilateral sanctions and stop "advertising and fueling the war."Naziri Asl added that Iran had announced its readiness to contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis and also supported China's peace plan for Ukraine released on February 24.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, while also ramping up its military support for Kiev. The European Union, in particular, has imposed 10 packages of sanctions against Russia since the onset of the Ukraine crisis.

