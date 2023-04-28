https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/us-setting-up-sensors-across-ukraine-to-detect-potential-nuclear-blasts---reports-1109924805.html

US Setting Up Sensors Across Ukraine to Detect Potential Nuclear Blasts - Reports

The United States is installing a network of sensors across Ukraine to detect a potential nuclear explosion and bursts of radiation in order to identify the perpetrators, the New York Times reported on Friday.

In a statement for the newspaper, the Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST) said that the network of atomic sensors was being deployed "throughout the region" and would have the ability "to characterize the size, location and effects of any nuclear explosion."The sensors will be able to detect radiation from both a dirty bomb and a nuclear weapon activated in Ukraine, the report said. The move would allegedly deny Russia any opportunity to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution, the report the statement as saying. The sensors will presumably serve as deterrence because they would make Russian decision-makers aware the United States can expose the use of a nuclear weapon as a false-flag operation, the report cited the statement as saying. "Scientific analyses would be rapidly provided to US government authorities and decision-making centers in Ukraine and the region to make actionable, technically informed decisions to protect public health and safety." Earlier this week, US National Nuclear Security Administration chief Jill Hruby confirmed in a congressional testimony that her agency, along with the National Security Agency (NSA), have installed sensors in Ukraine to detect radiological activity and has already started training people in Ukraine on how to respond in case of a nuclear blast.

