Watch Russian Tanks Provide Fire Support to Motorized Riflemen
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing tank crews providing fire support to motorized riflemen, ensuring the advance of Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation.
2023-04-28T19:10+0000
2023-04-28T19:10+0000
The Russian Defense Ministry has released a video showing tank crews providing fire support to motorized riflemen, ensuring the advance of Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation.According to the ministry, tanks operate from an enclosed firing position, acting as self-propelled artillery pieces. This allows the crews to remain undetected.Crews hit targets located at significant distances and out of direct line of sight. The UAV's coordinates are used to destroy observation posts, ammunition depots, foreign combat vehicles and enemy manpower, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Watch Russian Tanks Provide Fire Support to Motorized Riflemen

19:10 GMT 28.04.2023
