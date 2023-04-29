https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/biden-reportedly-mulling-visit-to-new-nato-member-finland-this-summer-1109938024.html
President Joe Biden is considering visiting newly-admitted NATO member Finland this summer, US media reported citing three US officials familiar with the matter.
2023-04-29T02:58+0000
2023-04-29T02:58+0000
2023-04-29T02:59+0000
The report said on Friday that a possible trip to Finland will coincide with NATO's summit in Lithuania in July.However, a trip to Finland would be for a summit including several Nordic countries, not for a bilateral meeting, the report said.The US officials, according to the report, believe a potential Biden visit to Finland would grant him an opportunity to highlight maintaining and expanding the NATO alliance.Finland and Sweden both applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Finland officially became a member of NATO on April 4.The Kremlin said Finland's accession to NATO is another aggravation of the situation, and Moscow considers the expansion of the alliance an infringement on its security and forces Russia to take countermeasures to ensure its own security.
Biden Reportedly Mulling Visit to New NATO Member Finland This Summer
02:58 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 02:59 GMT 29.04.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden is considering visiting newly-admitted NATO member Finland this summer, US media reported citing three US officials familiar with the matter.
The report said on Friday that a possible trip to Finland will coincide with NATO's summit in Lithuania in July.
However, a trip to Finland would be for a summit including several Nordic countries, not for a bilateral meeting, the report said.
The US officials, according to the report, believe a potential Biden visit to Finland would grant him an opportunity to highlight maintaining and expanding the NATO alliance.
Finland and Sweden both applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Finland officially became a member of NATO
on April 4.
The Kremlin said Finland's accession to NATO is another aggravation of the situation
, and Moscow considers the expansion of the alliance an infringement on its security and forces Russia to take countermeasures to ensure its own security.