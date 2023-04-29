International
Erdogan Makes First Public Appearance After Feeling Unwell
Erdogan Makes First Public Appearance After Feeling Unwell
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first public appearance on Saturday after falling ill earlier in the week, a Sputnik... 29.04.2023
The leader showed up at aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul. His wife, Emine Erdogan, also attended the event, along with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with his wife, Mehriban, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh. On Tuesday, Erdogan abruptly interrupted a live television interview as he fell ill. Following a long break, the Turkish president returned on air and said that he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he canceled several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Some media reported that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, but the president's office dismissed the reports. On Thursday, the Turkish head of state took part in the nuclear fuel delivery ceremony at Turkiye's Akkuyu nuclear power plant via a videoconference. On Friday, Erdogan made a video appearance at the opening ceremony for the bridge over River Seyhan in Adana.
10:53 GMT 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
Go to the mediabank
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first public appearance on Saturday after falling ill earlier in the week, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The leader showed up at aerospace and technology festival Teknofest in Istanbul. His wife, Emine Erdogan, also attended the event, along with the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, with his wife, Mehriban, and Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Al-Dbeibeh.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the G20 Summit in Bali. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.04.2023
World
Erdogan’s Office Denies Turkish President Suffered Heart Attack
26 April, 21:03 GMT
On Tuesday, Erdogan abruptly interrupted a live television interview as he fell ill. Following a long break, the Turkish president returned on air and said that he had caught stomach flu. The next day, he canceled several election campaign events on doctors' advice. Some media reported that Erdogan had suffered a heart attack, but the president's office dismissed the reports.
On Thursday, the Turkish head of state took part in the nuclear fuel delivery ceremony at Turkiye's Akkuyu nuclear power plant via a videoconference. On Friday, Erdogan made a video appearance at the opening ceremony for the bridge over River Seyhan in Adana.
