International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/germany-preparing-ukrainian-soldiers-for-counteroffensive---reports-1109947160.html
Germany Preparing Ukrainian Soldiers for Counteroffensive - Reports
Germany Preparing Ukrainian Soldiers for Counteroffensive - Reports
German instructors are training Ukrainian soldiers for urban combat at a dozen military bases across the country ahead of Kiev's much-touted spring offensive, a German tabloid reported on Saturday.
2023-04-29T11:07+0000
2023-04-29T11:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
germany
russia
offensive
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109771770_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3a7d192ec91bc020152526fda4e6369b.jpg
The report said that over 1,000 personnel of Ukraine's special forces are being trained in Germany at "a good dozen" of Bundeswehr bases. In particular, they are being taught to conduct urban combat and operate heavy equipment, including Leopard 2 tanks and self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, the newspaper said. Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could mount a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30. Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but the shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/high-risk-ukraine-counteroffensive-may-end-up-with-encirclement-of-troops-by-russian-forces-1109772461.html
ukraine
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/17/1109771770_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8927a34cd28d13becc281d67de71577a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers for counteroffensive, spring offensive
ukrainian soldiers, soldiers for counteroffensive, spring offensive

Germany Preparing Ukrainian Soldiers for Counteroffensive - Reports

11:07 GMT 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian servicemen attend combat training in Kiev region, Ukraine, Friday, March 3, 2023
Ukrainian servicemen attend combat training in Kiev region, Ukraine, Friday, March 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German instructors are training Ukrainian soldiers for urban combat at a dozen military bases across the country ahead of Kiev's much-touted spring offensive, a German tabloid reported on Saturday.
The report said that over 1,000 personnel of Ukraine's special forces are being trained in Germany at "a good dozen" of Bundeswehr bases. In particular, they are being taught to conduct urban combat and operate heavy equipment, including Leopard 2 tanks and self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, the newspaper said.
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could mount a counteroffensive as late as this summer.
Ukrainian servicemen attend combat training in Kiev region, Ukraine, Friday, March 3, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
‘High Risk’ Ukraine Counteroffensive May End Up With Encirclement of Troops by Russian Forces
23 April, 07:44 GMT
Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30. Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but the shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала