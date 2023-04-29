https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/germany-preparing-ukrainian-soldiers-for-counteroffensive---reports-1109947160.html

Germany Preparing Ukrainian Soldiers for Counteroffensive - Reports

Germany Preparing Ukrainian Soldiers for Counteroffensive - Reports

German instructors are training Ukrainian soldiers for urban combat at a dozen military bases across the country ahead of Kiev's much-touted spring offensive, a German tabloid reported on Saturday.

The report said that over 1,000 personnel of Ukraine's special forces are being trained in Germany at "a good dozen" of Bundeswehr bases. In particular, they are being taught to conduct urban combat and operate heavy equipment, including Leopard 2 tanks and self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000, the newspaper said. Earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kiev could mount a counteroffensive as late as this summer. Later, he said the offensive would begin soon. US media have reported that the operation was scheduled for April 30. Last week, Foreign Policy reported, citing a Ukrainian lawmaker, that Ukraine hoped to launch the offensive in April, but the shortage of weapons has delayed it indefinitely.

