‘High Risk’ Ukraine Counteroffensive May End Up With Encirclement of Troops by Russian Forces

Earlier this week, Ukrainian lawmaker Alexandra Ustinova claimed that a lack of weapons had prompted Kiev to postpone the beginning of its counteroffensive against Russian troops indefinitely.

Kiev’s "long-planned" counteroffensive against Russian forces may end up with the encirclement of Ukrainian troops, a UK magazine has warned.The media outlet also pointed out that Russian servicemen are “well dug in along most of the front line, with multiple layers of trenches and dragons-teeth anti-tank obstacles.”According to the outlet, both Ukraine and “its Western backers should prepare for the possibility that the counteroffensive will yield only marginal gains, or worse.”This comes amid ongoing guesswork about a possible zero hour of the counteroffensive, which Kiev plans to launch as Russia continues its special military operation in Ukraine.She claimed that the US military delivered “far less” arms to Kiev than what Ukrainian Defense Minister Valery Zaluzhny has requested that the Pentagon provide.The remarks were preceded by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arguing last week that Kiev could launch the counteroffensive this summer, noting that Ukraine does not feel "the pressure from our friends and partners,” in an apparent nod to the US and its NATO allies.Western countries meanwhile continue to provide Kiev with billions of dollars worth of military aid, which Moscow warns will add to prolongation of the Ukraine conflict and turns the US and its allies into the side to the standoff.

