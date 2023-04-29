https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/hunter-should-plead-guilty-before-damaging-joe-bidens-2024-chances-high-flying-dc-lawyer-says-1109960279.html

Hunter Should Plead Guilty Before Damaging Joe Biden’s 2024 Chances, High Flying DC Lawyer Says

A dark cloud of tax and gun crime-related charges against Hunter Biden hangs over Joe Biden’s chances for reelection as the president begins campaigning for 2024. The scandal took a turn for the worse last week after whistleblowers came forward and revealed that the White House is actively working to tip the scales of justice.

Hunter Biden should plead guilty to the tax and gun form charge against him to “minimize the damage” to his dad before the 2024 election, high-flying Washington, DC attorney and legal analyst Jonathan Turley has recommended.In an op-ed commenting on the trip by Hunter Biden’s defense attorneys to Delaware this week to discuss possible criminal charges against their client with federal prosecutors, Turley warned that the “reason” for the trip was clear - that “time is running out on Hunter and the Biden family.”“For the White House, even a criminal please is preferred if they can avoid one particular claim,” Turley suggested, referring to the so-called ‘laptop from hell’ Hunter left behind in a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, and which contains evidence of a dizzying array of salacious, damaging and potentially illegal behavior, including signs of a pay-to-play influence peddling scheme involving Hunter’s powerful politician father.Turley, who holds sway in the corridors of power in Washington and has been called repeatedly to testify on issues related to impeachments and free speech, suggested that the White House has adopted a “scorched-earth strategy” in the Hunter Biden case, threatening defamation suits and even criminal probes against critics, and calling on the IRS to audit detractors, as the walls close in.Instead of dragging the case out any further into the 2024 election cycle, Hunter Biden should plead guilty to the reported single felony count of tax evasion, the single felony count of falsifying a form for a gun permit, and twin misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, Turley recommends.Nevertheless, Turley found it “conspicuous” that the current list of possible charges against the younger Biden leaves off failure to register as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA).“The Justice Department aggressively used this charge against Trump figures like Paul Manafort and, if the same standard is applied, it is hard to see the basis for discarding the charge in the Hunter Biden case,” he noted. “The laptop shows emails from various foreign sources, including some with close connections to foreign governments and intelligence services. There are also records of visits of clients and business associates to the White House as well as pictures with then-Vice President Joe Biden.”The reason for the absence of a FARA violation-related charge is obvious to Turley – such a charge would be incredibly embarrassing to President Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland.The DoJ’s criminal investigation into Hunter Biden took a turn for the worse for the White House last week after an IRS whistleblower came forward and offered to testify to Congress about alleged “preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols” related to investigations into the Biden family.The alleged Biden influence peddling operation and Hunter’s laptop have been twin keystones of American politics for more than four years, with Donald Trump’s attempts to get Kiev to restart an investigation into the junior Biden’s no-show job with a Ukrainian energy company serving as the basis for the Republican’s impeachment. At the same time, liberal leaning media and social media companies’ efforts to suppress the laptop story ahead of the 2020 presidential election based on false claims that it was “Russian disinformation” have led to allegations of election tampering in Mr. Biden’s favor.

