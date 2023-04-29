https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/investigators-to-give-legal-assessment-of-polish-seizure-of-russian-embassy-school-in-warsaw-1109962140.html

Investigators to Give Legal Assessment of Polish Seizure of Russian Embassy School in Warsaw

Russian investigators will give a legal assessment of Poland's seizure of the Russian embassy school building in Warsaw, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"Head of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered investigators to request necessary information from the Foreign Ministry and give a legal assessment to all circumstances of the incident," the committee said in a statement published on Telegram. Earlier in the day, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, arrived at the Russian embassy's school and stormed the premises after breaking the gate door. The Polish authorities told employees of the school to vacate the premises by 6 p. m. local time (16:00 GMT). Employees of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw are leaving the building after it was stormed.A total of 29 people, namely employees and their family members, including children, were on the school grounds when the Polish authorities swooped on the building.Having loaded their belongings into a truck, the school employees are leave the building to the Russian patriotic march "Farewell of Slavianka" and Soviet military song "Katyusha." Polish judicial officers remain on the school grounds and continue to take inventory of the premises and property.The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Saturday that Moscow would give a tough response to the Polish authorities’ intrusion on the building of the embassy school.

