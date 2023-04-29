https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/lockheed-wins-83mln-contract-for-s-koreas-integration-into-f-35-program-1109940025.html
Lockheed Wins $8.3Mln Contract For S Korea's Integration Into F-35 Program
The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $8.3 million contract to support South Korea's integration into the F-35 fighter jet program, the Pentagon said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,372,760 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract," the release said on Friday. The contract provides continued program management, logistics, sustainment, and system engineering support to South Korea for its integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the release said. The Pentagon noted that work is expected to be complete in April 2026. South Korea has 40 F-35A fighter jets in service and expects to acquire 20 more by 2028, according to media reports.
south korea
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a $8.3 million contract to support South Korea's integration into the F-35 fighter jet program, the Pentagon said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,372,760 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract," the release said on Friday.
The contract provides continued program management, logistics, sustainment, and system engineering support to South Korea for its integration into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, the release said.
The Pentagon noted that work is expected to be complete in April 2026.
South Korea has 40 F-35A fighter jets
in service and expects to acquire 20 more by 2028, according to media reports.