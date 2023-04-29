https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/no-clarity-on-prospects-of-extending-grain-deal---source-1109939191.html

No Clarity on Prospects of Extending Grain Deal - Source

No Clarity on Prospects of Extending Grain Deal - Source

There is no clarity on the issue of the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative; Turkiye is waiting for the West to demonstrate support for Ankara’s efforts, a source close to the talks told Sputnik.

2023-04-29T03:47+0000

2023-04-29T03:47+0000

2023-04-29T03:49+0000

istanbul grain deal

russia

the united nations (un)

ankara

ukraine

recep tayyip erdogan

antonio guterres

grain exports

grain supply

turkiye

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg

The source sayed that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkiye expects "Western partners to support our efforts."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkiye attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18.Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/moscow-to-decide-on-grain-deal-fate-based-on-interdepartmental-consultations-1109879647.html

russia

ankara

ukraine

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

istanbul grain deal, russia, the united nations, un, ankara, ukraine, recep tayyip erdogan, antonio guterres, grain exports, grain supply, turkiye, stephane dujarric, turkiye dissatisfied with grain deal, russian fertilizers, fertilizers exports