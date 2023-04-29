https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/no-clarity-on-prospects-of-extending-grain-deal---source-1109939191.html
No Clarity on Prospects of Extending Grain Deal - Source
No Clarity on Prospects of Extending Grain Deal - Source
There is no clarity on the issue of the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative; Turkiye is waiting for the West to demonstrate support for Ankara’s efforts, a source close to the talks told Sputnik.
2023-04-29T03:47+0000
2023-04-29T03:47+0000
2023-04-29T03:49+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
the united nations (un)
ankara
ukraine
recep tayyip erdogan
antonio guterres
grain exports
grain supply
turkiye
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0600c313678b90e8aaef5ee171995b00.jpg
The source sayed that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkiye expects "Western partners to support our efforts."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkiye attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18.Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports are lifted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230427/moscow-to-decide-on-grain-deal-fate-based-on-interdepartmental-consultations-1109879647.html
russia
ankara
ukraine
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0c/1105374863_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e345bac483ac259fd2da0e5e9a02b02e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
istanbul grain deal, russia, the united nations, un, ankara, ukraine, recep tayyip erdogan, antonio guterres, grain exports, grain supply, turkiye, stephane dujarric, turkiye dissatisfied with grain deal, russian fertilizers, fertilizers exports
istanbul grain deal, russia, the united nations, un, ankara, ukraine, recep tayyip erdogan, antonio guterres, grain exports, grain supply, turkiye, stephane dujarric, turkiye dissatisfied with grain deal, russian fertilizers, fertilizers exports
No Clarity on Prospects of Extending Grain Deal - Source
03:47 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 03:49 GMT 29.04.2023)
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There is no clarity on the issue of the potential extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal; Turkiye is waiting for the West to demonstrate support for Ankara’s efforts, a source close to the talks told Sputnik.
The source sayed that Ankara and the United Nations are making some efforts in that respect, and Turkiye expects "Western partners to support our efforts."
"You are aware of the efforts of the UN Secretary General and Turkish departments to resolve the situation. However, right now, I do not have a clear and precise answer to your question about the prospects [of extending the grain deal]," the source added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and about improving the export of Russian products, according to UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.
The Turkish presidency said on Friday that Erdogan assured Guterres that Turkiye attached importance to the continuation of the UN-brokered grain export deal between Russia and Ukraine, which is set to expire on May 18
.
Ankara announced on Friday that Ukraine had proposed to expand the list of goods
for export under the grain deal. Russia says it is ready to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative if curbs on its food and fertilizer exports
are lifted.