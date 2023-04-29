International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/open-burning-extinguished-at-fuel-depot-in-sevastopol-1109946695.html
Open Burning Extinguished at Fuel Depot in Sevastopol
Open Burning Extinguished at Fuel Depot in Sevastopol
A fire at the fuel depot in Sevastopol, caused by a drone attack earlier in the morning, has been eliminated, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
2023-04-29T11:01+0000
2023-04-29T11:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sevastopol
russia
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103951/83/1039518388_0:160:3076:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_e91dd19fb1dd07453eb77f89cbf9c33d.jpg
"Open burning on an area of 1,000 square meters [10,764 square feet] has been extinguished. Now the firefighters are washing down the territory," Razvozhayev wrote on social media. According to him, over 150 people and 50 equipment units were working at the site, including 107 officers and 34 vehicles of emergency service.Earlier in the day, the governor specified that four fuel tanks had been damaged at the oil terminal in Sevastopol by two drones, as preliminary information suggests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/fuel-tank-on-fire-in-sevastopol-following-suspected-drone-hit-1109945587.html
sevastopol
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103951/83/1039518388_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7640749fd885d27abddbdfc4df584fb3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
open burning, fuel depot in sevastopol
open burning, fuel depot in sevastopol

Open Burning Extinguished at Fuel Depot in Sevastopol

11:01 GMT 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Mamontov / Go to the mediabankDeputy Prime Minister Rogozin visits Crimea
Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin visits Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Sergei Mamontov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - A fire at the fuel depot in Sevastopol, caused by a drone attack earlier in the morning, has been eliminated, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"Open burning on an area of 1,000 square meters [10,764 square feet] has been extinguished. Now the firefighters are washing down the territory," Razvozhayev wrote on social media.
Russian regions. Crimea - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Fuel Tank on Fire in Sevastopol Following Suspected Drone Hit
09:57 GMT
According to him, over 150 people and 50 equipment units were working at the site, including 107 officers and 34 vehicles of emergency service.
Earlier in the day, the governor specified that four fuel tanks had been damaged at the oil terminal in Sevastopol by two drones, as preliminary information suggests.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала