Fuel Tank on Fire in Sevastopol Following Suspected Drone Hit

A fuel tank is on fire in the area of the Kazachya ('Cossack') bay in Sevastopol, likely due to an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"A fuel tank is on fire near Manganari Brothers Street in Kazachya Bay. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit ... The fire area is about 1,000 square meters [10,764 square feet]," Razvozhayev said on Telegram on Saturday morning. In a later post, the governor said that nobody was injured in the incident and that civilian infrastructure was not affected. According to Razvozhayev, the fire has not been contained yet, and there are currently 60 firefighters working on the site. A fire train is expected to aid in extinguishing the blaze. Later in the day, the governor specified that four fuel tanks had been damaged at the oil terminal in Sevastopol by two drones, as preliminary information suggests. The blaze is expected to be put out by 6 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), the governor said, adding that the fire is "almost completely localized" and the intact fuel tanks are being kept away from the flames and cooled.

