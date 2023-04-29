https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/rec-to-promote-exports-of-innovative-products-as-made-in-russia-1109941958.html

REC to Promote Exports of Innovative Products as 'Made in Russia'

REC to Promote Exports of Innovative Products as 'Made in Russia'

The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) will motivate companies with breakthrough solutions and proactive position on export to join the Made in Russia program, Veronika Nikishina, CEO of REC, said at the plenary session "How to make intellectual property a highly liquid asset?" at the 5th International Rospatent Conference "ERA IP".

"Our goal is to make as many Russian companies with intellectual capital as possible join the Made in Russia certification program. By the way, our trademark - the 'bird' in the colors of the Russian tricolor - is registered by Rospatent, as well as in the EU, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Vietnam. In terms of promoting intellectual property rights, we will cooperate with Rospatent, which knows companies with breakthrough and practical solutions. Having innovative products confirmed by patents and a 'Made in Russia' certificate strengthens a company's position in the export market. The Russian Export Center promotes such products in the markets through advertising campaigns and targeted marketing, as well as using other support measures," Nikishina said. More and more Russian companies are patenting their products and thus strengthening their competitive edge, including in foreign markets, she said. And if the entrepreneurs understand that it is the protected intellectual property that is their main asset to export, and if they are ready to talk about their goods, the Russian Export Center will provide comprehensive assistance in their promotion. In particular, we are talking about participation in collective expositions of Made in Russia at international exhibitions, which is partially compensated by the state. At the same time, REC specialists organize business meetings with potential partners for each Russian company.Entrepreneurs can also receive free training at the REC's export school and receive advice on logistics, certification, and protection of intellectual property abroad. Nikishina noted that the REC is now working with the accredited authorities to resume from next year an important measure of state support for producers of innovative goods - compensation for the costs of obtaining protection of intellectual property abroad. Companies will once again have the opportunity to optimize their costs for registering intellectual property rights.

