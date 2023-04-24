https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/rec-organized-more-than-200-b2b-meetings-for-exporters-at-innoprom-1109940141.html

REC Organized More Than 200 B2B Meetings For Exporters at Innoprom

REC Organized More Than 200 B2B Meetings For Exporters at Innoprom

Russian exporters held over 200 negotiations with potential buyers on the first day of "Innoprom. Central Asia", Veronika Nikishina, Director General of the Russian Export Center, said at the plenary session "International industrial projects in Central Asia: competitive advantages against new challenges".

2023-04-24T05:17+0000

2023-04-24T05:17+0000

2023-04-29T05:17+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

russia

central asia

veronika nikishina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915180_0:169:3020:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_127bcb47c4c52d125356f6c2810928a0.jpg

"The potential of the talks held has already exceeded $15Mln. More than 40 Uzbek companies have participated in business-to-business (B2B) meetings," Nikishina said. The talks are held as part of a collective Made in Russia exhibition, and are organized by specialists of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF)."One of the effective support measures for entering foreign markets and reorienting exports is participation in Made in Russia collective gatherings organized by the Russian Export Center. This year at 'Innoprom. Central Asia' in Tashkent, both established Russian exporters and new-comers have been taking part. And new-comers are competitive, having been impelled by the present difficult situation to start exporting their products to foreign markets," the REC head said. Nikishina added that all companies under the aegis of Made in Russia have serious export assets, and the quality of their products and business reputation is confirmed at a high level. Furthermore, showcasing their products in a national exhibition demonstrates that they enjoy government support, which is proof of their reliability and stability. 'Innoprom. Central Asia' takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230418/rec-indian-markets-negotiation-potential-for-exporters-partners-valued-at-over-14mln-1109617937.html

russia

central asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian exporters, russian export center, innoprom. central asia