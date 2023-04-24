International
REC Organized More Than 200 B2B Meetings For Exporters at Innoprom
Russian exporters held over 200 negotiations with potential buyers on the first day of "Innoprom. Central Asia", Veronika Nikishina, Director General of the Russian Export Center, said at the plenary session "International industrial projects in Central Asia: competitive advantages against new challenges".
"The potential of the talks held has already exceeded $15Mln. More than 40 Uzbek companies have participated in business-to-business (B2B) meetings," Nikishina said. The talks are held as part of a collective Made in Russia exhibition, and are organized by specialists of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF)."One of the effective support measures for entering foreign markets and reorienting exports is participation in Made in Russia collective gatherings organized by the Russian Export Center. This year at 'Innoprom. Central Asia' in Tashkent, both established Russian exporters and new-comers have been taking part. And new-comers are competitive, having been impelled by the present difficult situation to start exporting their products to foreign markets," the REC head said. Nikishina added that all companies under the aegis of Made in Russia have serious export assets, and the quality of their products and business reputation is confirmed at a high level. Furthermore, showcasing their products in a national exhibition demonstrates that they enjoy government support, which is proof of their reliability and stability. 'Innoprom. Central Asia' takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.
05:17 GMT 24.04.2023 (Updated: 05:17 GMT 29.04.2023)
Stand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian exporters held over 200 negotiations with potential buyers on the first day of 'Innoprom. Central Asia', according to Veronika Nikishina, the Russian Export Center's director-general, speaking at the plenary session 'International industrial projects in Central Asia: Competitive advantages against new challenges'.
"The potential of the talks held has already exceeded $15Mln. More than 40 Uzbek companies have participated in business-to-business (B2B) meetings," Nikishina said.
The talks are held as part of a collective Made in Russia exhibition, and are organized by specialists of the Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF).
"One of the effective support measures for entering foreign markets and reorienting exports is participation in Made in Russia collective gatherings organized by the Russian Export Center. This year at 'Innoprom. Central Asia' in Tashkent, both established Russian exporters and new-comers have been taking part. And new-comers are competitive, having been impelled by the present difficult situation to start exporting their products to foreign markets," the REC head said.
Nikishina added that all companies under the aegis of Made in Russia have serious export assets, and the quality of their products and business reputation is confirmed at a high level. Furthermore, showcasing their products in a national exhibition demonstrates that they enjoy government support, which is proof of their reliability and stability.
'Innoprom. Central Asia' takes place in Tashkent from 24 to 26 April.
