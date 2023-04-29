https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russia-sees-no-progress-in-implementing-its-part-of-grain-deal-moscow-1109941717.html

Russia Sees No Progress in Implementing Its Part of Grain Deal: Moscow

There are no tangible results that would indicate that Russia's demands under the Black Sea Grain Initiative have been met, but there is still time before the grain deal expires, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said, speaking about the prospects for extending the deal beyond May 18.

"Assessments of the progress have been outlined. Today we are at the end of April, we still have time. For now, I will repeat what we are saying publicly at different levels — we have no concrete results that would indicate progress in meeting our demands," Vershinin said. Russia is "being told about the efforts," he said, adding that the country appreciates the efforts, "but we need results, and there are no results."The ideas on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, formulated by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are being considered and worked out in an interdepartmental format, Vershinin added.On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal had been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered. "And we have already said several times that these proposals are being considered and worked out in an interdepartmental format," Vershinin said.Sergey Vershinin said that Washington is interested in maintaining the work of its embassy in Moscow, although relations between Russia and the United States are at an extremely low level.He specified that there is an exchange between Russia and the United States at an expert level regarding various concerns and issues in bilateral relations.The deputy foreign minister said that Russia is working with the United States on the basis of the principle of full reciprocity, and "if any unfriendly actions are taken against the Russian Federation on a bilateral basis, the American side will immediately receive exactly the same reaction."UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not yet made any particular steps on launching an arbitration process against the United States over visa problems, and Russia will seek this procedure, Vershinin added."There is plenty of evidence that Americans are violating their obligations," Vershinin told journalists, adding that the US is "obliged to provide visas, to comply with the requirements that arise in connection with the holding of international events here, on the UN platform. This does not happen. This has been going on for years."Earlier this month, Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Security Council, saying that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

