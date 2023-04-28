https://sputnikglobe.com/20230428/shoigu-us-allies-implementing-plan-to-provoke-other-countries-to-confrontation-with-russia-china-1109908961.html

Shoigu: US-Led West Seeks to Goad Other Countries Into Confrontation With Russia, China

With India chairing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2023, its capital New Delhi is hosting a summit of its member countries' defense ministers... 28.04.2023, Sputnik International

The conflict in Ukraine confirms the US-led West's fixation on provoking other countries into a military confrontation with Moscow and Beijing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday at a summit of defense ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) member states.The United States seeks to reformat the system of interstate relations by creating controlled regional alliances, using blackmail and threats, the minister added.On Ukraine ConflictThe West's real aim in the Ukraine conflict is to strategically defeat Russia, threaten China and maintain a monopoly position in the world, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.The combat capabilities of almost all North Atlantic Alliance countries have been deployed against Russia with the start of a special military operation in Ukraine, Sergei Shoigu said."The West demonstrated its advance preparation for a confrontation with the Russian Federation. Large-scale sanctions were immediately imposed against Russia, arms supplies to Ukraine, intelligence supplies, military advisers and mercenaries were organized," Shoigu said.The West’s efforts to sway Russia's partners in order to isolate it (Moscow) and discredit the Russian leadership are failing, said Sergei Shoigu, Russian defense minister said."Against the backdrop of the special military operation, attempts to influence Russia's partners into isolating it (Moscow) are continuing. A massive information campaign has been launched to discredit the Russian leadership and its policies. An unwavering eagerness to ramp up across-the-board pressure is being demonstrated, regardless of the current damage to its economic and political interests," Shoigu stressed.On US BiolabsThe Pentagon's bioweapons programs in Ukraine are aimed at developing biological weapons components, Shoigu said, noting that US activities to transfer the most dangerous research to third countries continue."In the example of Ukraine, we see the dual purpose of these programs and their actual focus on developing biological weapons components, which is in direct violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention," Shoigu added.On Growing Militarization of Asia-Pacific RegionAccording to Sergei Shoigu, Washington and its allies are most actively opposing the formation of a multipolar world in the Asia-Pacific region.He said this started with the creation of politico-military blocs such as QUAD and AUKUS.Russia is increasing the combat readiness of its bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan amid attempts by the United States and its allies to restore its military presence in Central Asia, Shoigu said."For our part, we are increasing the combat readiness of Russian military bases in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as other response forces to possible challenges," Shoigu said.Under the pretext of assistance in the fight against terrorism, the United States and its allies are trying to restore their military presence in Central Asia, the minister said, adding that Moscow sees their requests to the countries of the region to deploy military infrastructure as "a direct threat to stability in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) space."

