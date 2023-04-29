International
Beyond Politics
Twitter Introduces Worldwide Account Monetization

10:46 GMT 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr KryazhevTwitter icon on tablet screen.
Twitter icon on tablet screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
