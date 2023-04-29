https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/twitter-introduces-worldwide-account-monetization-1109946227.html

Twitter Introduces Worldwide Account Monetization

Twitter has announced an option to monetize accounts, which will allow all its users to earn money from their posts.

"WORLDWIDE! Creators across the globe can now sign up and earn a living on Twitter. Tap on 'Monetization' in settings to apply today," Twitter said on Friday. The company owner, Elon Musk, said that all Twitter users can now monetize their content. Earlier, Musk already suggested monetization of Twitter accounts by posting paid content for subscribers. On April 14, Twitter enabled owners of Twitter Blue, a special subscription which costs $8 a month, to create enhanced tweets up to 10,000 characters and monetize them.

