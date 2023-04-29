https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/us-european-elites-use-information-technologies-for-provocations-propaganda-1109959874.html

US, European Elites Use Information Technologies for Provocations, Propaganda

Political elites in the United States and Europe are using information technologies for provocations and propaganda, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Political elites in the US and Europe are using informational communication technologies for agitation, provocations, propaganda and sometimes indoctrination rather than for a noble purpose to deliver unbiased information to general public," Zakharova said in a video address to the participants of the World Online Conference on Multipolarity. The Western elites are using the technologies for these purposes "with no regard for norms and traditions of different countries and communities," according to Zakharova. The spokeswoman added that it was impossible to have the one and only center for information control, despite efforts by the West to create the one.

