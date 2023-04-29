https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russias-top-diplomat-calls-western-attempts-to-isolate-moscow-a-failure-1109943039.html

Russia's Top Diplomat Calls Western Attempts to Isolate Moscow a Failure

At the Global Conference on Multipolarity Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that the only alternative to confrontation is to join forces based on the principles of respect for the equality and sovereignty of all states. The event gathered over 100 experts from more than 60 countries, including China, Brazil, and India.

Sergey Lavrov has declared that attempts by Western countries to isolate Russia will never be successful. According to Lavrov, the movement towards global multipolarity has become a geopolitical reality, with new global centers in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America achieving impressive success.The minister noted that developing non-Western countries have accomplished so much by relying on independence, national sovereignty, and cultural and civilizational distinctiveness. Over the past 30 years, the share of the G7 countries in the world economy has significantly declined, while the weight of developing markets has steadily increased.The Russian foreign minister also highlighted that China is currently the world's leading economic power in terms of purchasing power parity, wisely combining market mechanisms and state regulatory methods, and admired other non-Western countries' efforts to build rapidly growing and sustainable economies. All of that contributes to building a new world order based on universally recognized international law and a respectful dialogue among different civilizations, religions, and cultures.

