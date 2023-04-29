https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/russias-top-diplomat-calls-western-attempts-to-isolate-moscow-a-failure-1109943039.html
Russia's Top Diplomat Calls Western Attempts to Isolate Moscow a Failure
Russia's Top Diplomat Calls Western Attempts to Isolate Moscow a Failure
At the Global Conference on Multipolarity Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that the only alternative to confrontation is to join forces based on the principles of respect for the equality and sovereignty of all states. The event gathered over 100 experts from more than 60 countries, including China, Brazil, and India.
2023-04-29T10:25+0000
2023-04-29T10:25+0000
2023-04-29T10:25+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
new world order
world order
multipolarity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945843_0:0:3008:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_a338ecb2911dde916b1a001b79ef1e24.jpg
Sergey Lavrov has declared that attempts by Western countries to isolate Russia will never be successful. According to Lavrov, the movement towards global multipolarity has become a geopolitical reality, with new global centers in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America achieving impressive success.The minister noted that developing non-Western countries have accomplished so much by relying on independence, national sovereignty, and cultural and civilizational distinctiveness. Over the past 30 years, the share of the G7 countries in the world economy has significantly declined, while the weight of developing markets has steadily increased.The Russian foreign minister also highlighted that China is currently the world's leading economic power in terms of purchasing power parity, wisely combining market mechanisms and state regulatory methods, and admired other non-Western countries' efforts to build rapidly growing and sustainable economies. All of that contributes to building a new world order based on universally recognized international law and a respectful dialogue among different civilizations, religions, and cultures.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230424/lavrov-spearheads-multilateralism-and-fairer-world-order-in-un-security-council-1109780739.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1d/1109945843_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_38aa1a5922ed86a2ecaec95673c34b99.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the global conference on multipolarity, lavrov called western sanctions a failure, impact of sanctions of russian, russian foreign affairs minister reacted,
the global conference on multipolarity, lavrov called western sanctions a failure, impact of sanctions of russian, russian foreign affairs minister reacted,
Russia's Top Diplomat Calls Western Attempts to Isolate Moscow a Failure
At the Global Conference on Multipolarity Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that the only alternative to confrontation is to join forces based on the principles of respect for the equality and sovereignty of all states. The event gathered over 100 experts from more than 60 countries, including China, Brazil, and India.
Sergey Lavrov has declared that attempts by Western countries to isolate Russia
will never be successful.
"I mention yet the complete failure of the West's line to isolate Russia. The majority of the world's states, where about 85 percent of the world's population lives, do not want to pull the chestnuts out of the fire for former colonial metropolises," he told participants of the online Conference on Multipolarity, held on Saturday, April 29, in Moscow.
According to Lavrov, the movement towards global multipolarity
has become a geopolitical reality, with new global centers in Eurasia, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America achieving impressive success.
"At the same time, they are guided by their fundamental national interests, pursuing an independent policy in domestic and foreign affairs. They no longer want to be hostages to others' geopolitical games and fulfillers of others' will," Lavrov added.
The minister noted that developing non-Western countries have accomplished so much by relying on independence, national sovereignty, and cultural and civilizational distinctiveness. Over the past 30 years, the share of the G7 countries
in the world economy has significantly declined, while the weight of developing markets has steadily increased.
"Currently, it is necessary for everyone to acknowledge the irreversibility of the polycentric system of global governance. It is in everyone's interest to make sure that a multipolar architecture is based not on a balance of fear, but on a balance of interests," Lavrov emphasized.
The Russian foreign minister also highlighted that China is currently the world's leading economic power
in terms of purchasing power parity, wisely combining market mechanisms and state regulatory methods, and admired other non-Western countries' efforts to build rapidly growing and sustainable economies.
All of that contributes to building a new world order based on universally recognized international law and a respectful dialogue among different civilizations, religions, and cultures.