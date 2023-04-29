https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/weekly-news-wrap-up-lavrov-un-speech-poland-and-germany-spar-tucker-carlson-out-1109931097.html
Weekly News Wrap Up; Lavrov UN Speech; Poland and Germany Spar; Tucker Carlson Out
Weekly News Wrap Up; Lavrov UN Speech; Poland and Germany Spar; Tucker Carlson Out
Poland is performing military drills on its Western border indicating that its war of words with Germany could take an ugly turn.
Weekly News Wrap up; Lavrov UN Speech; Poland and Germany Spar; Tucker Carlson Out
Poland is performing military drills on its Western border indicating that its war of words with Germany could take an ugly turn.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a UN speech in which he made the case for a multi-polar world. Also, Poland is performing military drills on its Western border indicating that its war of words with Germany could take an ugly turn.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden is running out of time to address the debt ceiling crisis. Also, major corporations are starting to fold and President Biden launches his 2024 campaign.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. China is coming on strong as the world's preeminent peacemaker. Also, Sergey Lavrov has a successful South American tour and the US government looks to provide more arms to TaiwanAjamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The president of Honduras has condemned a conspiracy against her government. Also, US ships and drones are positioned near Sudan.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden DOJ is going after four Americans for "weaponized" free speech. Also, a court filing claims that some of the 9/11 hijackers were CIA recruits.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
sudan
Weekly News Wrap Up; Lavrov UN Speech; Poland and Germany Spar; Tucker Carlson Out
04:01 GMT 29.04.2023 (Updated: 09:21 GMT 29.04.2023)
Poland is performing military drills on its Western border indicating that its war of words with Germany could take an ugly turn.
Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave a UN speech in which he made the case for a multi-polar world. Also, Poland is performing military drills on its Western border indicating that its war of words with Germany could take an ugly turn.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden is running out of time to address the debt ceiling crisis. Also, major corporations are starting to fold and President Biden launches his 2024 campaign.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. China is coming on strong as the world's preeminent peacemaker. Also, Sergey Lavrov has a successful South American tour and the US government looks to provide more arms to Taiwan
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The president of Honduras has condemned a conspiracy against her government. Also, US ships and drones are positioned near Sudan.
Jim Kavanagh,
whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net
, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen,
national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. The Biden DOJ is going after four Americans for "weaponized" free speech. Also, a court filing claims that some of the 9/11 hijackers were CIA recruits.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.