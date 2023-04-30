https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/biden-quips-about-musks-business-acumen-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner-1109985027.html

Biden Quips About Musk's Business Acumen at White House Correspondents' Dinner

During White House Correspondents' Association dinner POTUS Joe Biden joked about Elon Musk business acumen quoting the downfall of Twitter

In March, British media reported that Twitter lost more than half of its value since October 2022, when Musk sealed the deal to buy the company. "Not everybody loves NPR [National Public Radio]. Elon Musk tweeted it should be defunded. Well, the best way for Elon Musk to make NPR go away is for Elon Musk to buy it," Biden said at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The 80-year-old president also self-deprecatingly joked about his interactions with the press. "In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years in office. Talk for ten minutes, take zero questions and cheerfully walk away," he quipped. Earlier in April, NPR said that it would stop posting fresh content to its 52 official Twitter accounts after they were labeled them as "US state-affiliated media" and more recently "government-funded media." In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

