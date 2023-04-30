https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/parliamentary-conference-russia-latin-america-planned-for-this-fall---moscow-1109964975.html
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has announced an international parliamentary conference, "Russia-Latin America," will be held starting from the end of September.
HAVANA (Sputnik) - State Duma (Russian parliament's lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin has announced that an international parliamentary conference, "Russia-Latin America," will be held starting from the end of September and has invited the speaker of the Cuban parliament to attend the event.
"From September 30 to October 2, a large international parliamentary conference ‘Russia - Latin America’ is scheduled to be held. We invite you to lead a delegation from the Cuban parliament and visit the Russian Federation," Volodin said on Saturday, during a meeting with President of the National Assembly of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez.
A State Duma delegation headed by Volodin is currently on an official visit to Cuba.
Volodin met with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday, discussing interparliamentary relations. The State Duma speaker said that the Russian parliament and Cuba’s National Assembly should enhance cooperation, improve bilateral trade, and do everything possible to support decisions made at the level of heads of state.
Volodin conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Cuban president and said that relations between Miguel Diaz-Canel and Putin set the dynamics for the development of cooperation between the two countries.